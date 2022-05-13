Candidates respond

DAN MOSLEY, RUNNING FOR HARLAN COUNTY JUDGE-EXECUTIVE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background*

I have lived in Harlan County my entire life and have served as Judge Executive for the last 7 years and am seeking a third term. My wife Stephanie and I live in Baxter and we have 3 kids. I am a graduate of James A. Cawood High School, SKCTC, Kentucky Institute of Economic Development, and LMU.

Why are you the best candidate for this office? *

My education, experience, desire to see Harlan County improve each day, and leadership roles within county associations makes me the best candidate for this office. I have 12 years’ experience in county government. I have now crafted 8 county budgets, overseen the administration of $18 million in projects, and guided our county through 5 FEMA Presidential disasters. I am proud to serve as Chairman of the Kentucky Coal and Mineral County Coalition and 2nd Vice President of KACo. These leadership roles have given Harlan County a seat at the table it has never had before and makes us relevant.

What do you think is the most pressing issue affecting us in this election cycle?

Harlan Co. and rural Ky. have multiple challenges to overcome. Continuing to diversify the economy, expanding broadband, improving health outcomes, and addressing the personnel shortage that exists in the EMS industry to improve emergent transport are all issues that I will focus on if re-elected.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will continue to focus on diverse ways to create jobs. We can continue to seize opportunities in the digital economy by expanding high speed affordable internet (broadband). Recruiting new industry to our certified build ready site recently completed and supporting growing businesses will continue to be a top priority. We must create a community health mindset by continuing to seek funding to build a Harlan County Wellness & Recreation Center. We must work with our existing EMS provider to increase wages to help recruit and retain employees, without creating additional tax burden for you.

DONNA HOSKINS, HARLAN COUNTY CLERK (DEMOCRAT)

Tell us about your background

I was born and raised in Harlan County. My parents were Olan and Georgia Hoskins. They both worked for A&P grocery and were owners of the Tastee Freeze. My brother is Adair Hoskins, an he worked for U.S. Steel and Arch. He currently resides in Lexington with his wife Marie Yeary Hoskins.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have worked several jobs in the clerk’s office, starting with deputy clerk and chief deputy clerk.

I was appointed to clerk in 2011 and have held office since. With the knowledge and experience

that this brings, I feel this makes me the best candidate.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

For me as the one in charge of election, I must conduct all procedures according to the law.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Keep up with the election changes that have just been made while the House and Senate

were in session this year.

DARREN FARMER, RUNNING FOR HARLAN COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

My name is Darren Pete Farmer, son of the late Pete Farmer and Tammy Farmer Simpson. A 2003 graduate of Cawood High School. I’ve spent eleven years in the surface mining industry, and two years as the owner operator of a trucking business. I’m currently a foreman for Nally and Hamilton Enterprises.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Having owned my own business, and having been on the management side of a business in the private sector, I know the word “No.” I’m the only true fiscal conservative on the ballot. While others have talked about ways to spend your money, I’ve laid out the ways I would cut spending, and lower the burden on the Harlan County taxpayer. If elected, Harlan County will have the most streamlined county government in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Economic growth comes from entrepreneurs risking their own money, not politicians risking your money.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

There are two pressing issues that must be addressed immediately: Spending, and policing.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Regardless of who is elected as sheriff, if a more proactive approach isn’t taken, the Judge Executive must look at cutting the sheriff’s budget and starting a county police department. We already have the equipment and officers, now we just need the backbone. Spending is simple. With my experience in mining I’ll serve as road foreman, won’t have a deputy judge executive or a county furnished vehicle. Unpopular opinion here, especially at election time, but the magistrate’s pay should be looked at. We have some of the highest paid magistrates in the state, but no one ever mentions it.

ERICA HALL, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 5 MAGISTRATE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

I’m a strong willed, stubborn, business woman. I have worked hard my entire life and wouldn’t have it any other way. My husband and I have a blended family of 7. That’s right! 5 kids! And those kids and YOURS are exactly why I strive to better our community! Let’s raise our community up for OUR kids!

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I’m a self driven, hard worker. I will be honored to serve our great folks in district 5 and to make a difference in their lives. I will not make false promises. Many things a magistrate can’t just snap their fingers and it be done, there is a process and I will navigate that process effectively. I am a strong believer of ‘Treat others as you’d like to be treated’ and I will do just that. I will listen and I WILL take action! I have already been taking action in our community from before I even filed to run. I will be a servant to OUR community! Let’s make District 5 great again!

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

So many issues are weighing heavily this election cycle. Ranging from road conditions to property damage related to AML. Sadly, that’s just to name a few. There are truly NUMEROUS issues to be addressed and I am the woman to do just that!

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Once elected, I plan to have county road conditions addressed promptly. Some of our road conditions are on a state level and I will work with the appropriate departments to secure the funding for and to quickly address those conditions. Another issue to touch on is AML, in the Wallins community folks have fought and struggled with property damage stemming from abandoned mines. With their most recent $74 million in grant money, there is no longer an excuse of ‘no funding’. After a lot of hard work and dedication, I have a commitment from AML for a community project. And I’m just getting started

TIMOTHY W. HOWARD, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 1 MAGISTRATE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background

I am a lifelong resident of Harlan, son of Rita (Bailey) Howard and the late Joe Howard. I am a 1994 graduate of Harlan High School and hold an associates degree from SKCTCS. I am a Veteran, deployed after 9/11. I am currently elected to the Harlan City Council and a board member at CAA.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have always been a public servant. I am familiar with budgets, ordinances, laws and taxes. I am a successful business owner and have the ability to multitask and accomplish various tasks at a high level. I am patient, a person to represent all people from all walks of life and my work ethic and effort to get things accomplished will never be a detriment during my time in office.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

There are several issues we are facing as a county. Roads, jobs, sewage, drug addiction and a homeless problem.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will develop a good working relationship with State and local officials to see our roads are better maintained. Work with our Judge Executive to get industry into Harlan County. I will ensure that when sewer lines come through your community , instead of laying gravel back in the hole, they will leave it how they found it or better. I would like to see some sort of program put in place for the addicted and work on a shelter to assist these people to get back on their feet.

PAUL LOUIS BROWNING, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

Hello my name is Paul Browning and I am proud to call OUR area my home. My background includes a large involvement in community service as a citizen, board member and several elected positions. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Counseling and I am currently the Magistrate in District 3.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

As Magistrate, District 3 has experienced more positive changes than it has in several decades. This can be attributed to a change in attitude about how we see our area for the beautiful place that it truly is. I feel that my biggest asset is being able to show current and former residents and visitors alike that we have something special to offer. During my term we have had 19 commercial buildings change ownership and have seen 15 businesses open. We have focused on Tourism and have seen a steady increase of visitors to our area. I humbly ask for the opportunity to continue to serve You.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

Our economic development is our top concern. As we develop our economy we will have the ability to offer more opportunities for everyone. Our infrastructure has seen many improvements but is still a concern that we must focus on. This includes roads, business development and basic services.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

In District 3 we have taken a “self invest” approach to job creation. From an entrepreneurial standpoint and in developing the Build Ready site. We are focused on roads, lodging, restaurants and attractions to grow our tourism opportunities and to improve the quality of life for our current residents as well. We have had unprecedented investment in our area with the hopes that no one will ever feel that they “have to leave Harlan” to be successful. My goal is to continue to work with every possible agency, entity and individual to see improvements in all areas of our daily lives.

CHRIS HICKEY, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 4 CONSTABLE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

I am a resident of Maryalice in district 4 and a member of the Cranks Creek United Methodist church. I previously volunteered and served 7 years as a Chaplain with the Harlan county sheriffs office. I am in no way a politician but believe if elected I could help make a difference in my community.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am not running for this position in order to have the title, I am running and wish to be elected because I truly want to serve my community. I would like to be an asset when needed. If I am blessed to be elected I would be in all of district 4 helping the citizens in any way possible. If elected I will assist our law enforcement agencies to help keep our citizens and property safe. I will be available to each and everyone and will do everything in my ability to help. My promise to each and everyone is that I will uphold the laws of the constitution of Kentucky and the United States.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

Drugs in our communities.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will work with law enforcement and the community to help patrol district 4 and be an asset when needed.

CHRIS BREWER, RUNNING FOR HARLAN COUNTY SHERIFF (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

I have nearly 17 years of law enforcement experience all with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office working under 3 separate Sheriffs. During my service I have been awarded a Ky Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor, 3 Governor’s Highway Safety Awards as well as a HCSO Distinguished Service Award.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

First of all I am a man of faith, but also a man of action. I am experienced and motivated to come to work every day and put forth 100% effort to make our county a better place. The office management is phenomenal and will remain intact. I look to add onto that with a proactive approach to the law enforcement side of the office including increased patrols county wide, remaining partners with the ANI Drug task force and adding a Drug K9. The partnership with the Harlan County Board of Education will remain intact and I will expand on it with an anti drug program in all of our schools.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

In my opinion our drug problem is the most concerning issue that we are facing. A lot of our criminal activity is a result from our drug problem including thefts, late night prowlers and syringes being left in our parks.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will bring a more proactive approach to the Office. I want to increase patrols county wide.I believe adding a K9 officer will be a tremendous asset to our county to assist in drug interdiction traffic stops for all agencies in Harlan County. Targeted patrols in high drug trafficking areas or trouble spots will help tremendously in deterring criminal activity. We can help determine which communities to target patrol with information gathered from Neighborhood Watch groups as well as a text a tip program to allow people to text anonymous tips to the office.

DALE R. HALCOMB, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 3 CONSTABLE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

Experience:

Benham PD Patrol/Supervisor.

Harlan PD Sr. Patrolman

000-2009 HCSO Deputy Sheriff

2008-2009 HCBE/Juvenile Probation

2009-20010 Lynch PD Chief of Police

2010-2011 HCSO Deputy Sheriff

2011-2014 Cumberland PD Patrol Sergeant

2019-Present District 3 Constable

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Experience plain and simple! Nothing replaces experience on this job & when you include the thousands of hours of yearly retraining & additional courses & certifications I obtained, you would be very hard pressed to find someone with all this experience to do this job for no salary or compensation. I do it because I love Harlan county & our people!I try to utilize my faith & relationship with God to build bridges to those that find themselves on the wrong side of the law because of poor life choices or circumstances beyond their control.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

Our community is running rampant with drug abuse & drug trafficking which is a direct result of our poor economic & infrastructural development. We have very, very limited opportunities for our young people. It is time that we begin to intercede on behalf of our children by alternative methods

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

My position has no budget & pays no salary so Constables are very limited in what we can do because most of us must work a full time job to support ourselves. I think working with other agencies & volunteering our time to serve with kids & young adults might make a difference in many lives!

PAMELA D. BAILEY, RUNNING FOR HARLAN COUNTY CLERK (DEMOCRAT)

Tell us about your background.

I am a 50 year old Democrat. I have worked with the public for the last 34 years. I worked 7 years at Kroger as a front end office clerk. Currently, I work at Harlan ARH as an X-ray tech. I have been the lead Mammography tech for 25 years. I have passed 8 MQSA Federal Accreditations. .

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I believe in Harlan County. I have a strong work ethic. I believe people should be treated well. I have a good background in keeping records. I am willing to learn and be the best for Harlan County.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

For the county Clerk, making the office accessible, efficient and customer friendly for all people.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will work wait times, and have more staff working at the customer windows. Promote a customer friendly atmosphere

KEVIN MICHAEL DAVIS, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 1 CONSTABLE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

My name is Kevin Davis. I graduated Bell County High School in 2011. I married my wife and moved to Harlan County in December of 2011 and it’s been home since. I am self employed as a home inspector. I know the value of hard work.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Being self employed I know what hard work is about and how to prioritize and get things done. I have three daughters and I want to make our community a better and safer place for them and all other children.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

The drug and needle problem seem to be the biggest issue in our county at this point.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

I will do routine patrols after business hours at local churches, schools, parks, and businesses. I will work tirelessly with the sheriff’s department and local agencies to combat this problem.

HAROLD JASON COLINGER, RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 1 MAGISTRATE (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

Son of Debbie and Junior Smith and Harold Colinger.

Grandson of the late Nolan and Leona “Tootsie” Howard; Bertha and the late Harold Colinger. Residing in Putney with my wife Stevie Collins Colinger. We have a blended family of 7 children. Proud Republican and Coalminer for the past 15 years.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Youth, commitment, and forward thinking are qualities needed for a new Magistrate for District 1. I will be a full time, hard working magistrate out in the communities of District 1. I will be a loud voice that will put the residents first when making decisions with the Harlan Fiscal Court. I will stand up and fight for what is right for District 1. I will not be a “yes man” and agree with the majority if it is not fit for District 1. I will be proactive and not reactive as your Magistrate. District 1 has not gotten the attention it desperately deserves and I want to fight to change that.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

Our children are our future. Our county infrastructure is failing. We lack sustainable jobs with a livable wage resulting in a population decline across the county. Roads, waterways, & technology infrastructure needs to be cleaned up, revamped, & restructured to fit the needs of Harlan Countians.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

The push for fiber and broadband across the county needs to be top priority. Harlan County needs to be as fast digitally as every other place in the world. More people than ever are working from home and attending school online. With high speed technology, this opens the door for Harlan County to bid on different jobs such as data processing for major companies, at-home representatives for call centers, and medical coding & billing for different hospitals. With this foundation in place Harlan County could pursue business to move their base of operations here for long lasting job opportunities.

JEFFREY L. SAWYERS, RUNNING FOR HARLAN COUNTY CORONER (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

I was raised in Kenvir, and live there until this day. For over 30 years I have had the opportunity to work alongside the Coroner’s Office. I started in the Death Care industry at the early age of 16. The funeral homes still ran the ambulance service then and I worked as an EMT.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have always done my best to treat every grieving family, in every situation with the upmost compassion, honesty, and professionalism. I will have a staff of trained, educated, and compassionate caring deputy coroners in which one of those being a Medical Physician along with a Kentucky Master Coroner to make sure all families and communities are being taken care of in a timely and caring manner. I will gladly provide the coroner’s vehicles, office space, and clerical staff at no cost to the county, saving thousands of taxpayer’s dollars if elected.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

Precinct locations along with the paper ballots seem to be the most confusing for citizens of Harlan County.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

Work with local and state wide elections committees to have a simpler voting method in the future elections.

FELICIA WOOTEN-TAMME, RUNNING FOR HARLAN COUNTY PVA (REPUBLICAN)

Tell us about your background.

I’m Felicia Wooten-Tamme your PVA. I was born on Jones Creek. I now live in Lawnvale. I lost my husband Eddie to MDS, in 2020. I’m a graduate of Evarts High. I began in the PVA office in the 90’s with a temporary job and have worked in the office ever since. In 2006 Jerry Blanton retired and I was elected PVA.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I believe my years of hands-on experience and training in the assessment field make me the best candidate for the job. I’m a Certified Kentucky Assessor, and a Senior Kentucky Assessor. The PVA office has been my career for the last 30 years. The job duties of PVA are varied, complex and many and can’t be learned overnight. PVA offices are overseen by the Dept of Revenue, we have an annual ratio audit as well as field review and ours are always exemplary. We are also audited by the Kentucky State Auditor’s office and have never been written up for anything in my years as PVA.

What do you think is the most pressing issue during this election cycle?

PVA’s job duties are spelled out in the Kentucky Constitution and KRS. We do not set tax rates and are not members of Fiscal Court. The most pressing issue in this PVA race is the qualifications and experience of the candidates. If you need your car repaired, do you hire someone who has never worked on a car or a seasoned mechanic?

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

We learned during Covid of the need to easily access data. I am working toward that goal. Our website has digital cards, sketches, photos, and maps. This enables attorney’s, appraisers, and others to access those records 24/7. This shortens wait times when you are buying or selling a house or getting a loan or an appraisal. I am working with a website provider to upload all our forms so you may complete and return those electronically. I will stay late one or two nights a week and open half a day on Saturdays. I’ve always tried to help accommodate. I am open to any suggestions for improving the PVA office. Vote for qualifications and experience on May 17 vote for Felicia Wooten Tamme Republican for PVA. Thank You!

LONNIE ADKINS JR. RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 5 MAGISTRATE (DEMOCRAT)

Tell us about your background.

I was born and raised in Harlan. My dad, Lonnie Sr., was a coal miner and my mom, Donna, was a homemaker. I’m the oldest son of 9 children. My wife, Mary, and I have been married for 24 years. We have 2 children, Douglas and Alonna.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have worked for the County Road Department for the past 24 years. Through the years, I have held several positions within the department including building bridges with the bridge crew, dump truck driver, Stone Mountain Boat Dock manager, mowing tractor operator, and heavy equipment/backhoe operator, which is my current position. Having this work experience has given me the opportunity to understand how things are taken care of firsthand. I have worked alongside many magistrates in our county through the years and I feel this qualifies me for the position of magistrate.

What do you think is the most pressing issue effecting us in this election cycle?

There are issues that arise constantly on a daily basis that are addressed by workers, the road foreman and fiscal court.

How would you address this issue in your elected office?

It is important to understand what issues that our magistrates and fiscal court have control over. I feel that the experience I have obtained while helping deal with current issues will help to address the different issues as they arise or prevent them before they occur.