Homemakers clubs looking for new members

The Harlan County Homemakers Association is working toward getting a number of clubs back in gear after they were put on the back burner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heather Maggard, Family and Consumer Science Agent for the Harlan County Extension Office for the University of Kentucky, shed some light on the clubs looking to either start or get back into action following the pandemic.

“The Cooking Club is one we’d like to get started again,” Maggard said. “It did meet before COVID…looking for people who are interested in cooking. That club meets on the third Thursday of each month.”

According to Maggard, the purpose of the club is to demonstrate cooking techniques and sample the result once the dish is finished.

Other clubs include Creative Cutters, Jr. Homemakers, Material Girls, Nifty Needles and Scrapmakers.

Maggard explained the Creative Cutters club meets the second Tuesday of each month.

“Creative Cutters is a club for individuals who like to make things with a Cricut machine,” Maggard said. “You don’t have to own a Cricut machine to join. We have one, and we have an club leader who teaches a lesson about a different Cricut machine technique each time, and we make a project together.”

The Cricut Club is already up and running.

“Jr. Homemakers will meet the third Monday or each month at 4 p.m.,” Maggard said. “At this time, we don’t have a club. We want a club, so we are looking for members.”

Maggard pointed out Jr. Homemakers is open to boys and girls from 14 to 18 years of age.

“They will learn simple sewing techniques, cooking techniques, just across the board, they’ll learn all sort of different things,” Maggard said. “We are very anxious to get some young people together who are interested in participating.”

Maggard said once there are enough participants signed up, the Jr. Homemakers Club will begin meeting.

Materiel Girls is an advanced sewing club, and meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m.

“That is an advanced sewing/quilting club,” Maggard said.

Maggard explained the first step in joining any of the clubs is to join the Homemakers Association. There is small fee of $8, which pays for an entire year’s membership.

“That’s less than a dollar a month,” Maggard said. “It’s well worth the $8. You can come and visit a club two times and see if it’s up your alley, then if you do want to join the club you pay the fee of $8 to join the club.”

The Scrapmakers, which is a scrapbooking club, meets the first and third Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Maggard pointed out the clubs are open to everybody who wants to participate.

Maggard mentioned Material Girls, Nifty Needles, Creative Cutters and Scrapmakers clubs are all currently up and running, while The Cooking Club and Jr. Homemakers are currently looking for enough members to get underway.

There is also a jewelry making club currently being established, with 8 members already verified. The club does not yet have a leader, but if one is found the club will meet the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. beginning in May.

All the clubs are currently accepting new members.

“After COVID, people have realized how important it is to be involved with others with like minded hobbies,” Maggard said. “It’s good for your mental and emotional health, and we would really love to have an active Homemakers Association and Homemakers Clubs here in Harlan County…it’s a good way to get something good started in your life.”

Maggard noted a homemaker does not have to be a stay-at-home mom, all are welcome.

“Everyone that lives in a home is a homemaker,” Maggard said. “We’re here for everybody.”

All clubs will meet at the Harlan County Extension Depot.

Anybody interested in joining any of the above clubs should call and speak with either Ann or Heather at the Harlan Counter Cooperative Extension Service at 606-573-4464.