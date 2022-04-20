|
Judith Ann Jarvis Roper, 77, of Berea, KY, formerly of Loyall, KY, passed away on April 15, 2022, at her residence, following a long illness.
She was born May 17, 1944, in Harlan County, KY, daughter of the late Randall & Gladys (Sellards) Jarvis. Judy retired after a career with the Kentucky State Police in Harlan, where she was office supervisor. Judy loved church activities and was a past member of Word of Faith Fellowship in Harlan County, where she sang and played piano. After moving to Berea, she was a member of Church on the Rock, where she participated in choir and served on the intercessory prayer team. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Roper; siblings, Elmer Jarvis, Vivian Brunn and husband Arthur, Vernon Thomas Jarvis, Randall Jarvis, Jr. and wife Garnett, and Donald Jarvis. Also proceeding her in death were her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Mabel Roper; brother-in-law, Cas Anderson, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Glenn Owens.
Surviving are children: Sherry Roper Ausmus of Berea, KY; Stephen Brent Roper and wife Charlotte of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Emily Ausmus, and fiancé Matt Hampton, Johnson City, TN; Rachel Ausmus, Berea, KY; Dylan Roper and Kayleigh Roper, Venice, FL. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Glenda Anderson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Gary Simpson, special friends and caregivers, Paula Landsaw, Janet Osborne and Liz Price, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation for Judy will be at Lakes Funeral Home, Berea, Ky from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, April 18, 2022, and funeral services will begin at 1 pm with Jagger Coffey and Larry Henry officiating. Burial services will be private at Madison County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, Berea.
