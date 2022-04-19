Wilburn Turner born 3/22/1961 and departed this world on 3/23/2022. His family would like to thank Advent Health Manchester staff and Doctors for the care and compassion for Wilburn Turner.

A special thank you to Pastors Ken Smith and Nathan Boggs, singers, those who brought food, send flowers, money, and made donations to Cedar Chapel Church, Laurel Mission and Red Bird Mission.

Thank you to Henson and Rich Funeral Home of Harlan.

Wilburn was preceded in death by his father, Elzie Turner, paternal grandparents Henry and Della Turner: maternal grandparents Floyd and Nancy Boggs: niece Emily Howell: brother in law Lonis Wells and many aunts and uncles and cousins from the Boggs and Turner Families.

He leaves behind his loving mother, Katherine Turner, 5 sisters and 1 brother and several nieces and nephews, great and great nieces and nephews.

Sister, Joyce (Daugh) Sizemore, kids and grandkids, Henry, John, Brittany, Charlie, Trinity, Ben, Tucker Sizemore. Walter, Jamie, Emily, Bekah, Sam, Levi, Sizemore, Heather, Jody, Daughson, Monica, Piper and Phoebe Whitehead.

Brother, Floyd (Doris) Turner, kids and grandkids, Jennifer, Patrick, Caleb, Josh and Whitney Blanton, Rusty, Jamie, Yana, Xander, Liam, and Jenson Turner, and Emily Howell.

Sister, Shirley Wells, kids and grandkids, Nancy (Ronnie) Velazquez, Trystan Watson, Nataleigh and Peyton Underwood, Gabreille and Derek Velazquez : Katherine (Mark) Anderson, Logan and Jeramiah Diskey.

Sister, Wanda (Darrel) Gabbard, kids and grandkids, Corbett,, Jennifer and Dacie Neace: Roscoe, Donovan, Damien, Trevor Neace and Dayvie Engle: Wilburn, Nicole, Isaac and Isabella Neace.

Sister, Lois (Earl) Goins, kids and grandkids, Brandon, Heather and Adam Goins, Zachary, Ryleigh, Madalynn and Hunter Goins: Lindsey, Nathan, Elijah, Lily and Layla Boggs.

Sister, Colleen (Mitchell) Sturgill, kids and grandkids, Joy, Johnathan, Jayden, Jace and Jayleebeth Brock: Kevin, Katie and Grayson Sturgill.

My son you are in Heaven now. I am happy you are in no more pain. I know you are happy with Jesus. I will never forget you and you will be in my heart forever.