KSP investigates shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident which resulted in one man suffering a gunshot wound on Saturday in the Evarts community.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, at approximately 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report that a person had been shot in the Evarts. Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation. The initial investigations indicates Antonia Colvin, 42, was at a residence on Post Office Drive off Ky 215 inside his vehicle when he suffered a single gunshot wound. Colvin drove himself to another residence before contacting 911. Lifeguard Ambulance responded and transported him to Harlan ARH. Colvin was then flown to Johnson City Medical Center for further treatment.

Kentucky State Police is still attempting to locate the individual who is involved. KSP believes this was an isolated incident and nobody in the community is in any danger.

The case is under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.