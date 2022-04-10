Harlan County Downs Lady Dragons

The Harlan County Lady Bears sent 21 batters to the plate and scored 15 runs in the fourth inning on Thursday to defeat Harlan 17-4 in a five-inning contest.

The Lady Dragons took a 4-2 advantage into the bottom of the fourth, when HC put the game away in one inning.

Freshman Madison Blair pitched a complete game for the Lady Bears. She gave up five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Carley Thomas suffered the loss for the Lady Dragons. She pitched 3 1/3 innings. Mallory McNeil worked 2/3 of an inning.

Jenna Wilson and Lesleigh Brown each had a double and single to Harlan’s County’s offense. Madison Blair, Jade Burton and Brlttleigh Estep had two singles apiece while Riley Maggard added a double. Hailey Austin, Halanah Shepherd and Halle Raleigh each singled once.

Addison Jackson had two singles for the Lady Dragons. Thomas doubled while Ella Farley added a single.

Harlan County (4-11) was scheduled to visit Bell County in 52nd District action on Monday.

Harlan (3-5) will participate in the 13th Region All “A” Classic this week. The Lady Dragons are scheduled to visit Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) on Thursday.

Both Harlan County and Harlan will play in the Eighth Annual Wizard of Ozz Classic at Letcher Central beginning Thursday.

The Lady Bears will take on Belfry on Thursday while the Lady Dragons will play the host Lady Cougars on Friday.

Harlan falls to McCreary

Harlan suffered a 12-2 loss at McCreary Central on April 4.

Carly Thomas took the loss for the Lady Dragons. Mallory McNeil also pitched.

Addison Jackson, Ally Kirby, Ella Lisenbee and Carley Thomas each singled once for Harlan.

Sports correspondent Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.