Loyall Man Faces Receiving Stolen Property Charge

A man is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and criminal mischief after allegedly being in possession of a stolen ATV.

James Lewis, 33, of Loyall, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy John Teagle.

According to a citation, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Lewis was in the Baxter community on a stolen ATV. Lewis also had an active warrant.

When police made contact with Lewis, he fled on foot, jumping into the river near KY 413. Lewis then swam downriver, eventually being apprehended by units from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan City Police Department and the Kentucky State Police. Lewis, who required medical attention due to being in the cold water, was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital, where he was guarded by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies until his discharge.

A separate citation issued by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Spurlok states Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, had received a call reported an ATV stolen. The caller advised a Black Honda TRX had been taken from the caller’s property earlier in the day. Shortly after the ATV was reported stolen, Lewis was found to be in possession of the ATV on KY 840 in Baxter. After Lewis was apprehended, the ATV was returned to the owner.

Lewis was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was also served with a bench warrant. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $15,000.

In other police activity:

• Jessica Miles, 31, of Lynch, was arrested by Cumberland City Police Officer Halcomb on Sunday. She was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing. Miles was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Phillip King, 42, of Evarts, was arrested on Monday by Harlan City Police Officer Powell. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. King was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

• Marlana Lewis, 28, of Cumberland, was arrested on Sunday by Cumberland City Police Officer Stewart. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana. She was additionally served with multiple bench warrants. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Whitney Barrett, 28, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Alford on Thursday. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Barrett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Chasity Blevins, 46, of Coldiron, was arrested on March, 29, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Lowe. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $5,000.