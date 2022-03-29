Harlan High School Honor Roll

3rd 9 weeks

Students with all A’s will be noted with an asterisk in front of their last name.

Last name first

Seniors

Lee, Bryson

*Engle, Caleb

Prince, Alisha

Howard, Emilee

*Eversole, Emma

*Doss, Maleah

Dickenson, Lily

Bryson, John

*Amburgey, Hannah

*Amburgey, Emily

*Amburgey, Rachel

Browning, Evan

Schwenke, Sydney

*Schwenke, Willow

Juniors

*Wynn, Abigail

*Nunez, Campbell

*Pace, Mia

Jones, Peighton

Turner, Di’mond

Roman, David

Graves, Erin

Abner, Kaleb

*Sajnani, Krisha

*Gist, Jae’dyn

Ward, Jayden

Sophomores

Bryson, Tess

Perry, Jace

Bargo, Evan

Childers, Trenton

*Nguyen, Jolena

*Lee, Kevin Thomas

McNiel, Mallory

Johnson, Aiden

Farley, Ethan

Huff, Talon

Davis, Waylon

*Reynolds, Cameron

*Lindsey, Cade

Snelling, Gunnar

Schwenke, Chloe

Freshmen

*Nunez, Ava

*Jones, Abbigaile

Davis, Leah

*Wynn, Aymanni

Shelton, Margaret

*Shelton, Caroline

*Brock, Miranda

Bolton, Chloe

*Thomas, Carley

Roark, Kaylee

*Goss, Audrey

Jackson, Addison

*Nunez, Matthew

*Bowling, Emily

Montanaro, Nathan

*Cooper, Hunter

Young, Asia

McMillion, Laura

*Tolliver, Janie

Farley, Ella

*Hawkins, Cameron

*Lisenbee, Ella

Sage, Isaiah

Noe, Kylie

Bottom, Haiden

Carr, Ethyn

Brackett, Brody

Editor’s Note: Names listed and name spellings provided by the Harlan High School.