Harlan High School Honor Roll
Published 7:36 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Harlan High School Honor Roll
3rd 9 weeks
Students with all A’s will be noted with an asterisk in front of their last name.
Last name first
Seniors
Lee, Bryson
*Engle, Caleb
Prince, Alisha
Howard, Emilee
*Eversole, Emma
*Doss, Maleah
Dickenson, Lily
Bryson, John
*Amburgey, Hannah
*Amburgey, Emily
*Amburgey, Rachel
Browning, Evan
Schwenke, Sydney
*Schwenke, Willow
Juniors
*Wynn, Abigail
*Nunez, Campbell
*Pace, Mia
Jones, Peighton
Turner, Di’mond
Roman, David
Graves, Erin
Abner, Kaleb
*Sajnani, Krisha
*Gist, Jae’dyn
Ward, Jayden
Sophomores
Bryson, Tess
Perry, Jace
Bargo, Evan
Childers, Trenton
*Nguyen, Jolena
*Lee, Kevin Thomas
McNiel, Mallory
Johnson, Aiden
Farley, Ethan
Huff, Talon
Davis, Waylon
*Reynolds, Cameron
*Lindsey, Cade
Snelling, Gunnar
Schwenke, Chloe
Freshmen
*Nunez, Ava
*Jones, Abbigaile
Davis, Leah
*Wynn, Aymanni
Shelton, Margaret
*Shelton, Caroline
*Brock, Miranda
Bolton, Chloe
*Thomas, Carley
Roark, Kaylee
*Goss, Audrey
Jackson, Addison
*Nunez, Matthew
*Bowling, Emily
Montanaro, Nathan
*Cooper, Hunter
Young, Asia
McMillion, Laura
*Tolliver, Janie
Farley, Ella
*Hawkins, Cameron
*Lisenbee, Ella
Sage, Isaiah
Noe, Kylie
Bottom, Haiden
Carr, Ethyn
Brackett, Brody
Editor’s Note: Names listed and name spellings provided by the Harlan High School.