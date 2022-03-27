Harlan County Public Record

District Court

• Colby C. Wilson, 26, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Tiffany Kincaid, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Leslie Napier, 37, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree terroristic threatening, contempt of court – first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Jessie Penningon, 61, theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but under $10,000), third-degree criminal trespassing – dismissed at request of complaining party.

• Rocky Boyd, 60, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), careless driving, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Heather Bush, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Clifford E. Caldwell, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Sheila L. Cole, 59, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Jason Collett, 39, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – continued for jury trial.

• Jason Collett, 39, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), careless driving – continued for jury trial.

• Colby C. Wilson, 26, possession of synthetic drugs (first offense) – amended to disorderly conduct, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Donna K. Collins, 42, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kassidy Mulkey, 19, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brandy Ann Wynn, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• Dennis G. Kiser, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, reckless driving, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• William Alexander Osborne, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence alcohol (first offense), careless driving, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Kimberly Lucretia Sturgill, 59, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William Bishop Doan, 22, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Donna Collins, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• David Arwood, 53, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, no brake lights – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 4.

• MiKayla Dawn Ishmael, 23, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.

• Ann Huff, 45, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tahj Anderson Bryant, 23, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Raymond H. Foley, 50, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, no operator’s/moped license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Amy Lake, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving on a DUI-suspended license, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (fourth offense or more) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jalen Cottrell, 26, creel and size limits for fish – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Ashley Ball, 36, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Amy Lake, 51, third-degree assault (police/probation officer), fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), first-degree disorderly conduct – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Stephanie Charese Saylor, 32, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jevon Hubbard, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Property Transfers

• Harold Lewis to Betty Louise Russell, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• James Barger, as administrator of the estate of Mellie Barger, to James Barger, property at Baxter.

• Debbie Barger, as administrator of the estate of Paul Barger, to James Barger, property in Harlan County.

• Floyd A. Bruce, et al., to Michael Paul and Casey Canterbury, parcel of property in Harlan County – s.t. $15.

• Heir of Herbert Garland Lewis: Randy Lewis, to Cory Clem, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $20.

• Brenda C. Thomas to Elvis Sowards, property in Harlan County – s.t. $1.

• Harlan County Industrial Development Authority, Incorporation, to Jimmy L. Henery, tract or parcel of land in Lynch – s.t. $100.

• Neal Burkhart to Wendell and Kathy, tracts of land in Harlan County – s.t. $2.

• Steven R. Combs to Adrian Nolan Jr., tract or parcel of land in the city of Harlan – s.t. $90.

• Ricky D. and Margaret A. Halcomb to Benny Dewayne Back, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $16.