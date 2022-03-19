Harlan County Middle Cheer Squads Compete in Championship

The Harlan County Middle School Cheerleading Championships fired up the crowds Friday at Harlan County High School’s gym — go team, go!

Seventh and eighth grade squads competed with James A. Cawood Elementary at first, Wallins Elementary at second and Evarts Elementary with third place honors.

The event serves as a revenue source for various academic programs such as county spelling bees, student hall of fame and college scholarships.

When the fifth and sixth grade squads competed Monday, Wallins captured first; Cumberland with second and Rosspoint as third.