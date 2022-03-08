Harlan County COVID Cases Continue to Decrease

Harlan County reported 16 additional new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to the Harlan County Health Department’s social media account, there were 16 new cases reported on Monday, less than half of the 36 cases reported the previous Monday. Since March 1, a total of 67 new cases have been reported in Harlan County.

According to Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 update on Monday available at https://kentucky.gov, The week ending March 6, saw an additional 12,010 cases reported in Kentucky. This is down from the previous week, which saw 13,305 new cases across the state. There were 275 COVID-19 related deaths reported across the state during the week ended March 6.

“We’re seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 numbers,” Gov. Beshear said. “Some might worry that our cases are plateauing, but two weeks ago, we had President’s Day, so we believe that some of the cases that otherwise would have been in two weeks ago, ended up coming in last week. Our hope is that next week we will see an even larger decline.”

Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack announced previously Kentucky has aligned with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in weekly data reported. The CDC is expected to release a new community map each Thursday, with the update being applied to the state map on kycovid19.ky.gov each Friday.

“Folks, we are in a phase now with vaccines, with therapies, with abundant access to testing and with all the information we know about this disease, we can hopefully now take individual responsibility in a different way and enable people to have more flexibility in how they live their lives, while still supporting vulnerable individuals,” Stack said. “We’re also now in a stage where weekly reporting becomes much more sustainable and reliable in some ways, because the data sets are larger over time.”

As of Monday, there were 652 individuals hospitalized across the state due to the virus, with 148 people in ICU and 88 on ventilators. At least 2,887,805 Kentuckians have been administered at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines, and 1,887,434 individuals have received a booster shot.

The positivity rate in Kentucky was 6.04 percent on Monday.