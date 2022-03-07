Kentucky State Police Investigates ATV Fatal Collision

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a single ATV vehicle collision on East Ky 221 on Sunday at 9:44 p.m. The ATV was traveling west when it overturned and ejected both occupants. The operator, Matthew Creech, 34, of Bledsoe, and passenger, Christy Creech, 40, of Bledsoe, were transported by EMS to Harlan ARH. Both operator and passenger were pronounced deceased by the Harlan County Coroner at the hospital.

Trooper Keith Lowe responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.