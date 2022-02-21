Grade School Tournament Opens

Rosspoint, Wallins, James A. Cawood and Evarts were winners in the opening round of the County Grade School Tournament held at James A. Cawood Elementary School on Saturday.

Top-seeded James A. Cawood claimed a 41-14 win in the opening game.

Logan Smith led the Trojans with 14 points. Brayden Lewis had all 14 points for the Green Hills Falcons.

Rosspoint, the fourth seed, for 11 points from Hayston Hensley as the Wildcats downed Cumberland 30-16.

Hayden Grace led the Redskins with nine points.

Ryan Day scored 15 and Eli Noe added 11 as second-seeded Wallins defeated Black Mountain 42-18.

Noah Whitaker paced the Tigers with 11 points.

Evarts, the third seed, got 15 points from Dakota Maggard and 13 points from Brenton Bargo as the Wildcats posted a 34-7 win over Cawood.

Masyn Stewart led the Comets with six points.

James A. Cawood will play Rosspoint at 5:30 and Evarts will take on Wallins at 7 in semifinal action Monday at JACES.

The championship and consolation games are slated for Saturday at Harlan County High School.

—————

James A. Cawood (41) — Logan Smith 14, Tyhler Coots 6, Mason Jones 5, Win Cooper 4, Easton Engle 4, Andrew Vance 3, Liam Smith 2, Adrian Fields 2, Bryson Kelly 1.

Green Hills (14) — Brayden Lucas Huff 14.

—————

Rosspoint (30) — Hayston Hensley 11, Ridge Lewis 7, Trey Creech 5, Hudson Faulkner 5, Blake Johnson 2.

Cumberland (16) — Hayden Grace 9, Carson Clark 2, Riley Fuson 2, Bryce Saylor 2, Brayden Howard 1.

—————

Evarts (34) — Dakota Maggard 15, Brenton Bargo 13, Kobe Noe 4, Tanner Russell 2.

Cawood (7) — Masyn Stewart 6, Ryan Housley 1.

—————

Wallins (42) — Ryan Day 15, Eli Noe 11, Mason Howard 6, Tanner Daniels 4, Taylor Daniels 2, Noah Ledford 2, Gunnar Mills 2.

Black Mountain (18) — Noah Whitaker 11, Ryan Phillips 5, Cain Napier 2.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.