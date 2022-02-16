Wallins Man Indicted for Meth Possession

A Wallins man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug.

Charles Howard, 56, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Feb. 7, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Miracle.

According to the two-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on Oct. 27, Howard was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on or about May 10, 2020.

Howard was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Jason Sullivan, 37, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Feb. 7. According to the citation, Sullivan was observed operating a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was performed. Police made contact with Sullivan, who could not supply proof of insurance or proof of registration.

Sullivan’s license was determined to be suspended due to a DUI. Sullivan was then placed into custody. Police located a small black bag in the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle. The bag contained suspected methamphetamine. A scale and multiple clear bags were also located.

Sullivan was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, no operators-moped license, failure to produce insurance card, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Mark Goins, 48, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Friday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Goins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Terry Peto, 60, of Baxter, was arrested on Saturday by Loyall City Police Officer Napier. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Peto was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.