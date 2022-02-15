Strong First Half Lifts Corbin Over Harlan

Visiting Corbin outscored the Harlan Lady Dragons 24-12 in the second quarter on Monday to claim a 79-58 win.

The victory improved the Lady Redhounds to 19-4 on the season while Harlan suffered its six straight loss.

Corbin knocked down five 3-pointers in the first quarter as Bailey Stewart and Kallie Housley each nailed two apiece.

A three-pointer by Darcie Anderson and a basket by Kaila Stidham gave the Lady Hounds a 22-18 lead after one quarter. Aymanni Wynn scored eight points in the opening period.

Housley scored nine points in the second quarter as Corbin extended its lead to 46-30 at halftime. Harlan missed seven of 10 shots from the field in the quarter and committed eight turnovers.

The Lady Redhounds opened the second half on an 11-2 run. Anderson had six points during the spurt.

Kylie Noe scored four points while Wynn and Leah Davis each knocked down 3’s as Harlan closed the third quarter with a 10-5 run, but trailed 62-42 after the third period.

A trey by Mahayla Jordan and a basket from Anderson gave Corbin it’s largest advantage of the night at 77-49 with 3:38 to play in the game.

A 3-pointer by Addison Johnson along with baskets by Noe and Annie Hoskins allowed the Lady Dragons to finish the game on a 9-2 spurt.

Housley, a sophomore guard, powered the Lady Hounds with 22 points. Anderson, also a sophomore guard, finished with 15 points. Stewart and Lauren Faulkner scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Noe, a freshman forward, led Harlan with 18 points. Wynn scored 13 and added seven rebounds. Davis tossed in seven points while Emma Owens had six.

Junior forward Peighton Jones grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lady Dragons. Corbin held a 41-32 rebounding advantage.

Corbin shot 47 percent from the field on 30 of 64. The Lady Dragons hit 19 of 53 for 36 percent.

Harlan committed 20 turnovers while the Lady Redhounds had 14.

Corbin will play Knox Central at North Laurel on Tuesday in the 13th Region Media Network Classic. The Lady Redhounds will visit Bell County on Friday to close the regular season.

Harlan (8-16) visited Betsy Layne on Saturday. The Lady Dragons will host Red Bird on Monday in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader.

— — — — —

Corbin rolled to a 37-15 win in junior varsity action as eighth-grade guard Izzy Walker led the Lady Hounds with seven points. Mahayla Jordan and Addi Wilson scored six each. Lindsey Jackson, Kylie Clem and Sida Hill added four each. Mya Bryson and Cadence Wynn tossed in three each.

Annie Hoskins led the 0-5 Lady Dragons with five points. Raegan Goodman followed with four and Addison McLain scored three.

Betsy Layne downs Lady Dragons

Juniors guard Maddie Meade scored 21 points in the fourth quarter Saturday and finished with 30 as Betsy Layne upset Harlan 51-33.

The game was tied at 25-25 after the third quarter. The Lady Cats used a 26-4 outburst in the final period.

Kim Akers had a pair of baskets as Betsy Layne led 8-6 after one quarter.

Aymanni Wynn scored five points in the second period and Kylie Noe added four as Harlan tied the game at 17-all at halftime.

Harlan hit six of 10 free throws and Wynn added a basket in the third quarter.

Akers finished with 10 points for the Lady Cats.

Wynn paced the Lady Dragons with 14 points. Noe scored nine. Scarlett Rowe tossed in four while Leah Davis added three. Emma Owens had two points and Raegan Goodman collected one point.

Harlan is currently riding a six-game losing streak.

Betsy Layne (6-19) travels to Magoffin County on Monday and plays host to East Ridge on Tuesday.

Harlan (8-17) will close the regular season Monday at home against Red Bird (6-16) at 6 p.m. The Harlan-Red Bird boys game will follow.

— — — — —

Kimleigh Martin scored 11 points as Betsy Layne won 46-15 in junior varsity action.

Addison Jackson led the 0-7 Lady Dragons with four points. Raegan Goodman and Trinity Jones each scored three. Annie Hoskins and Addison McLain added two each. Gracie Hensley scored one.

— — — — —

Betsy Layne 51, Harlan 33

Harlan (33) — Emma Owens 2, Aymanni Wynn 14, Leah Davis 3, Peighton Jones 0, Kylie Noe 9, Scarlett Rowe 4, Raegan Goodman 1, Addison Jackson 0, Annie Hioskins 0.

BLHS (51) — Betsy Layne (51) — Maddie Meads 30, Kennodie Beyette 5, Kim Akers 10, Hagler Damron 1, Kinleigh Martin 2, Jaden Pente 1, Kaylee Lee 2,

HHS 6 11 8 8 — 33

BLHS 8 9 8 26 — 51

3-Point goals: Harlan 2 (Wynn 2), Betsy Layne 1 (Beyette 1).

Corbin 79, Harlan 58

CORBIN (19-4)

Kallie Housley 9-16 1-2 22, Darcie Anderson 6-11 2-2 15, Bailey Stewart 4-11 2-2 13, Raegan Walker 1-6 1-2 4, Lauren Faulkner 5-6 1-2 11, Erica Angel 2-2 1-4 5, Kaila Stidham 2-5 0-0 4, Mahayla Jordan 1-3 0-0 3, Izzy Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Lindsey Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Sida Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Maekayla Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Mya Bryson 0-0 0-0 0, Cadence Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Addi Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-64 10-18 79.

HARLAN (8-16)

Emma Owens 1-3 4-8 6, Aymanni Wynn 6-19 0-2 13, Leah Davis 2-6 2-5 7, Peighton Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Kylie Noe 6-16 6-8 18, Scarlett Rowe 0-0 5-6 5, Addison Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Annie Hoskins 1-3 0-0 2, Raegan Goodman 0-0 0-0 0, Addison McLain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-53 17-29 58.

CHS 22 24 16 17 — 79

HHS 18 12 12 16 — 58

3-Point goals: Corbin 9-35 (Housley 3-7, Stewart 3-10, Jordan 1-2, R. Walker 1-4, Anderson 1-6, Wynn 0-1, Hill 0-1, I. Walker 0-1, Stidham 0-3), Harlan 3-13 (Jackson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Wynn 1-8).

Rebounds: Corbin 41 (R. Walker 10, Housley 8, Anderson 4, Stewart 4, Faulkner 4, Stidham 4, Angel 2, Wynn 1, Jackson 1, I. Walker 1, M. Bryson 1, Wilson 1), Harlan 32 (Jones 11, Wynn 7, Noe 5, Davis 4, Rowe 2, Owens 1, Hoskins 1, Goodman 1).

Turnovers: Corbin 14, Harlan 20.

Fouled out: Harlan (Owens).

Technical foul: Corbin (bench).

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.