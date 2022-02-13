Harlan Elementary School Academic Team Captures District 101 District Title; Fifth Consecutive Title for Harlan

The Harlan Elementary School Academic Team took top honors in the District 101 Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition recently held at Green Hill Junior High.

Capturing 1st place in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving and all assessment areas but one, the Green Dragons were overall winners with 71 points. Cawood was runner up with 27 points and JACES secured 3rd place with 13 and Green Hills rounded out the competition with 4 points to capture 4th place.

The 2022 title marks the Green Dragons fifth consecutive district title is coached by Brent Roy, LeAnne Chasteen and Sierra Crow.

The top five finishers in each subject area assessment will advance to regional competition.

Math:

1st tie Micah Shope (Harlan Elementary)

1st tie Cooper Thomas (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Jett Luttrell (Harlan Elementary)

4th Elijah Epperson (Cawood Elementary)

5th Logan Mills (James A Cawood).

Science:

1st Micah Shope (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Grant Lee (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Elijah Epperson (Cawood Elementary)

4th Thomas Leo Miller (Harlan Elementary)

5th Gibson Cain (James A Cawood)

Social Studies:

1st Logan Thompson (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Caroline Patterson (Cawood Elementary)

3rd Liliana Moore (Cawood Elementary)

4th Aniston Burton (James A Cawood)

5th Raymond Fields (Cawood Elementary)

Language Arts:

1st Shaedyn Crow (Harlan Elementary)

2 nd Zoe Lawson (Harlan Elementary)

3 rd Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary)

4 th Addalyn Cochran (Cawood Elementary)

5 th Kylie Lipford (Cawood Elementary)

Arts and Humanities:

1st Hailey Collins (James A Cawood)

2nd Cooper Thomas (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Emma Brewer (Cawood Elementary)

4th Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary)

5th Alyssa Napier (James A Cawood)

Composition:

1st Logan Thomas (Harlan Elementary)

2nd Camille Noe (Harlan Elementary)

3rd Caroline Patterson (Cawood Elementary)

4th Landon Coldiron (James A Cawood)

5th Wiley Ray Collett (Green Hills)

Quick Recall:

1st Harlan Elementary

2nd Cawood Elementary

3rd James A. Cawood Elementary

4th Green Hills

Future Problem Solving:

1st Harlan Elementary

2nd Evarts