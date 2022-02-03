Harlan’s Black Bears defeat Bell County 32-29

Harlan County opened the 13th Region Freshman Tournament on Monday with a 32-29 win over Bell County.

Brody Napier paced the Black Bears with 12 points. Jaycee Carter chipped in with 10. Hunter Napier scored eight. Blake Hensley added two.

Blake Burnett led Bell with 10 points. Noah Brock followed with six points. Ethan Buell finished with four. Austin Goodin, Elijah Hampton and Cameron Hall all scored three apiece.

Hampton, Goodin and Buell each nailed 3-pointers as the Bobcats led 11-10 after six minutes.

Bell County went into the half with a 16-14 advantage but HC led 28-23 at the end of three quarters.

The semifinals and championship game will be played at Williamsburg High School.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.