Candidates filed for May primary in Harlan County

The list of candidates running in the May primary election in Harlan County is set and includes a long list of both Republican and Democrat candidates for many of the county’s offices.

According to the Harlan County Clerk’s Office, candidates filed to run in the primary election are as follows:

Republicans filed for Harlan County Judge-Executive include Dan Mosley, of Baxter, Darren Pete Farmer of Coldiron, and Mathew J. Wynn, of Evarts. There are no Democrats seeking the office.

Republicans filed for the office of Harlan County Sheriff include Leslie E. “Smitty” Smith, of Cumberland, and Chris Brewer, of Evarts. One Democrat has filed, Michael Lunsford, of Evarts.

Republicans running for Harlan County Jailer include B.J. Burkhart, of Harlan, Rick Jones, of Loyall, John Thomas Dodd, of Benham, and Lawrence “Stretch” Creech, of Harlan. There are no Democrats filed.

Two Democrats have filed for the office of Harlan County Clerk, they are Donna G. Hoskins, of Harlan, and Pamela D. Bailey, of Loyall. Republicans seeking the office of Harlan County Clerk are Ashley Sullivan, of Loyall, and John Clem Jr., of Cranks.

Fred Busroe, of Harlan, is the sole candidate filed for the office of Harlan County Attorney.

Two candidates are filed for the Republican primary for PVA (Tax Commissioner). They are Felicia Wooten-Tamme, of Harlan, and Robert D. Simpson, of Wallins. There are no Democrats running.

Republicans filed for District 1 Magistrate are Clark “Sparky” Middleton, of Harlan, Timothy W. Howard, of Harlan, Reggie Raleigh, of Bledsoe, Harold Jason Colinger, of Putney, and Paul Caldwell, of Bledsoe. There are no Democrats filed for District 1 Magistrate.

Republicans filed for District 2 Magistrate are Bill Moore, of Kenvir, and Michael Napier, of Evarts. There are no Democrats filed.

Republicans filed for District 3 Magistrate are Paul Louis Browning, of Cumberland, and Tracy Roberts Bailey, of Lynch. One Democrat, Russell D. Huff, of Cumberland, has filed for District 3 Magistrate.

Republicans seeking the office of District 4 Magistrate are Jim Roddy, of Cawood, Darrell Middleton, of Cawood, Chris Allen, of Grays Knob, and Hiram G. Fields of Cawood. One Democrat has filed for District 4 Magistrate, Lonnie Adkins Jr., of Grays Knob.

Republicans filed for District 5 Magistrate are James F. Howard, of Loyall, Kenneth Hensley, of Coldiron, Dell Long, of Coldiron, Erica Hall, of Wallins Creek, Delbert Stephens, of Coldiron, and Jordan “Mountain Santa” Howard, of Wallins. There are no Democrats running for District 5 Magistrate.

Republicans filed for District 1 Constable are Tony Noe, of Baxter, Bobby “Hotrod” Grubbs, of Grays Knob, and Kevin Michael Davis, of Bledsoe. No Democrats are filed.

Republicans filed for District 2 Constable are Scotty Moore, of Evarts, and Gary Plank, of Evarts. The sole Democrat filed for District 2 Constable is Clyde Payne, of Evarts.

There is one Republican filed for District 3 Constable, Dale R. Halcomb Jr., of Benham. There is one Democrat filed for District 3 Constable, James Ray Boggs, of Cumberland.

Republicans filed for District 4 Constable are Chris Hickey, of Harlan, Larry (Bun) Grubbs, of Harlan, and Steven Ray, of Cawood. There are no Democrats filed for District 4 Constable.

Republicans seeking the office of District 5 Constable are Robert Harrison Haywood, of Wallins, and Brian Hale, of Loyall. There are no Democrat candidates filed.

There are no candidates filed for Harlan County Surveyor.

Republicans filed for Harlan County Coroner are Tommy E. Hall, of Evarts, Joshua L. Shackleford, of Evarts, Jeffrey L. Sawyers, of Evarts, and John Derrick Noe, of Baxter. There is one Democrat filed for Harlan County Coroner, Emanuel Mason Jr., of Loyall.

The winners of the primary election will move on to the general election in November.