Lady Bears fall to Corbin on the road

For the Harlan County Lady Bears, it was ‘On The Road Again,’ Friday at Corbin.

The Lady Bears finally got over the .500 mark for second time this season, but HC ran into a team, fresh off a 55-51 victory over 50th District rival South Laurel on Wednesday.

Corbin used a 16-4 outburst in the third quarter on Friday and outscored the Lady Bears 19-9 in the final period to claim a 64-39 win.

“I was worried about having a letdown tonight after we had a big win against South Laurel this week, but the girls came ready to play, ” said Corbin coach Isaac Wilson. “It was good to see a few girls come in and score the basketball. I feel like we have had some girls who have been struggling a little here lately and had some others step in and score.”

Darcie Anderson scored 10 points and Kallie Housley added eight as the Lady Redhounds jumped out to an 18-12 lead after one quarter. Ella Karst poured in eight first-period points.

Kylie Jones and Hailey Austin each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Lady Bears pulled within 29-26 at halftime. Corbin was held to four baskets in the second period.

The second half was a much different story for the Lady Redhounds.

Anderson, Housley, Shelby Stewart and Kaila Stidham each tallied four points in the third quarter as Corbin led 45-30 heading into the final period.

Karst and Taytum Griffin had HC’s only baskets in the third quarter.

Stewart nailed a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

HC had seven of nine free throws in the period.

Stewart powered Corbin with 18 points, including five 3’s. Anderson added 15 points and Housley scored 14. Stidham finished with seven points.

Karst, a sophomore guard, paced the Lady Bears with 16 points. Jaylin Smith tossed in eight points. Jones and Abigail Fields scored four apiece. Austin finished with three. Taylor Lunsford and Griffin each added two.

Karst had five steals for HC. Smith and Fields each pulled down six rebounds.

The Lady Bears were hampered by 22 turnovers.

Corbin (14-3) played host to Buckhorn (9-9) on Saturday. The Lady Redhounds were scheduled to visit Williamsburg on Tuesday before hosting Whitley County on Friday. Corbin travels to Rockcastle County to battle the Lady Rockets on Saturday.

Coach Anthony Nolan and his team will look to get back in the win column this week for four games, including three 14th Region opponents.

Harlan County (9-9) played host to Perry Central (11-8) on Monday. The Lady Bears will travel to Leslie County for a midweek battle tonight. HC will host Clay County on Thursday and Knott Central on Saturday.

The Lady Bears will have eight games remaining on the schedule for February, including two games each with Red Bird and Jenkins. Home games with Letcher Central and Barbourville and a pair of 52nd District road contests with Harlan and Middlesboro.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this for the Harlan Enterprise.