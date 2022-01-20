Cawood man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, led to the arrest of a Cawood man and search of the residence on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

Bethel Stewart, 60, of Cawood was arrested on warrants from a previous drug investigation. During the search of Stewart’s residence approximately 291 grams of suspected crystal meth, 43 grams of suspected marijuana, and 98 suspected suboxone and clonazapam were discovered. Also found was over $2,000 and a shotgun. The street value of the drugs seized is over $31,000.

Stewart was also charged with several felony offenses stemming from the search warrant.

Stewart has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1 st degree (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in a Controlled

Substance, 1st degree (Fentanyl), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1 st degree (Drug Unspecified), two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Within 1000 Feet of a School, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphrenalia.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigations unit consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and, the Kentucky State Police.