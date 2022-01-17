SPORTS NOTEBOOK

Bargo leads Evarts past Tigers

Brenton Bargo fired in 18 points on Thursday as Evarts rolled to a 47-11 win in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action.

Tanner Russell added eight points for the Wildcats. Kobe Noe-Sanders scored five while Sam Carr and Dyson Freeman tossed in four points each.

Josiah Smith and Dakota Maggard each added three. Dawson Parker had two.

Noah Whitaker led Black Mountain with six points. Cain Napier and Gabe Wynn added two apiece while Ryan Phillips chipped in with one.

Evarts downed the Tigers 14-5 in the fourth-grade game.

Cayson Farley led the Wildcats with six points. Eli Cox, Jesse Pendergrass, Carter Sawyers and Aiden Napier all scored two points.

Kash Goodin paced Black Mountain with five points.

Falcons slip games with Wallins

Ethan Huff poured in 14 points as the Green Hills Falcons downed Wallins 38-14 in seventh- and eighth-grade action.

Dalton Halcomb scored 11 for Green Hills. Garrett Wilder and Brandon Farley added four apiece. Xavier Farley and Gibson Wilder each had two while David Halcomb tossed in one.

Aaron Johnson led Wallins with six points. Brayden Goins followed with five points. Austin Milwee scored two and Jaelen Miller added one.

The Purple Devils posted a 38-15 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Eli Noe powered Wallins with 12 points. Ryan Day scored 10 and Tanner Daniels contributed eight points. Taylor Daniels, Noah Ledford, Landin Blackwelder and Hayden Johnson each added two.

Brayden Lucas-Huff paced the Falcons with eight points. Landon Saylor scored seven.

Halcomb leads Green Hills to win

Green Hills claimed a 28-19 victory over Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade action recently.

Dalton Halcomb led the Falcons with 13 points. Ethan Huff followed with 12. Garrett Wilder scored two and David Halcomb added one.

Brayden Casolari paced Cumberland with five points. Kayden Adams, Bo Eldridge and Braxton Bowen each scored four. Zayden Casolari tossed in two.

The Redskins rolled to a 26-3 win over Green Hills in the fifth- sixth-grade game.

Hayden Grace led Cumberand with 13 points. Hunter Fuson scored four while Carson Clark added three. Riley Fuson, Brayden Howard and Byron Shepherd tallied two apiece.