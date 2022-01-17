Rosspoint claims wins; falls to Knox Central

Gage Bailey scored 16 points and Cole Cornett added 12 as Rosspoint defeated Black Mountain 49-21 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action recently.

The Wildcats also got six points from Chance Sturgill. Brody Hensley tossed in four. Jayce Brown, Deshaun Smith and Brayden Morris each added three points. Gunnar Johnson had two.

Shemar Carr led Black Mountain with six points. Landon Caudill, Reggie Cottrell and Hayden Hall scored four apiece. Isaiah Coots collected two while Blake Short added one.

Rosspoint went out of county play and dropped a 58-24 decision to Knox Central.

Fisher paced Knox Central with 16 points

Cornett led the Wildcats with five points. Sturgill and Bailey scored four each. Gunnar Burkhart, Kayden Hensley and Morris followed with three apiece. Johnson and Brown each tallied one.

In other unreported action, the Wildcats posted a 39-6 win over Wallins.

Brown powered Rosspoint with eight points. Jacobe Schweke and Burkhart had six each. Bailey and Kayden Hensley scored four apiece. Johnson added three. Smith, Colby Shepherd, Aiden Lewis and Jason Maggard tossed in two each.

The Purple Devils got two points each from Trey Ball, Brayden Goins and Aaron Johnson.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this for the Harlan Enterprise.