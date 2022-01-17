HC uses final quarter run to down Lady Lions

Sitting at the media table on Monday watching current HC girls coach Anthony Nolan, and the former coaches Elgie and Debbie Green do battle.

The Lady Bears used an 18-2 run and escaped with a 56-44.

Sophomore guard Ella Karst scored 21 to lead the Lady Bears, including the first seven points of the fourth quarter to put Harlan County ahead to stay. Jaylin Smith and Hailey Austin added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Taylor Lunsford and Kylie Jones tossed in four each. Taytum Griffin scored two.

Junior guard Abigail Jackson led the 4-12 Lady Lions with 18 points. Ava Arnett poured in 16. Malley Smith and Rachel Howard scored five points apiece.

Harlan County took a 14-9 lead after one quarter as Karst scored eight and Smith added four to lead the Lady Bears.

Austin scored eight in the second quarter as the Lady Bears took a 28-24 lead into the break.

Jackson scored seven points in a 12-4 run in the third quarter as Pineville took the lead before Harlan County’s strong finish.

The 7-7 Lady Bears outrebounded Pineville 36-18. Smith grabbed 11 for HC. Lunsford added seven.

Howard pulled down nine the Lady Lions.

Both teams committed 18 turnovers each.

Junior center Talyah McQueen scored 19 points as Pineville won 37-33 in junior varsity action.

The 1-4 Lady Lions also got eight points from Kadence McQueen. Lexi Hoskins added seven while Baliegh Bargo scored three.

Cheyenne Rhymer led the 2-5 Lady Bears with 12 points. Whitney Noe scored seven, followed by Peyton Lunsford with six, Maddi Middleton and

Savannah Hill with three each and Whitley Teague with two.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this for the Harlan Enterprise.