Arch Green Wolfe (A.G.), 72

Arch Green Wolfe (A.G.), a retired machinist, Vietnam Veteran, and long-time resident of Lawnvale, KY passed away unexpectedly on January 11th at the age of 72 along with his wife of 52 years, Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Opal; his brothers, Alfred Wolfe and Arthella (Ott) Wolfe; and his sister, Annette Wolfe Maples.

He is survived by his sister, Runell Wolfe Manley; his children, Greg Wolfe (and Amanda), Ginny Young (and Fred), and Steven Wolfe (and Melissa); his grandchildren, Austin Wolfe, Quinton Wolfe, Katie Young, Bradley Young, and Oliver Wolfe.

Arch was a graduate of Loyall High School. He served in the Army and was stationed in Camron Bay during the Vietnam War. He worked as a machinist for Engineering Models in Indianapolis, IN and CSX in Loyall, KY. He later started his own business as the owner of Wolfe Machine Shop in Lawnvale where he worked with his son, Steve.

Arch enjoyed watching old westerns and the History Channel. He was a classic car enthusiast and completed countless home improvement projects. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM also in the Chapel. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Reverend Nick Noe will be officiating.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joyce Ann Wolfe.