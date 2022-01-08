Lady Bears roll to easy win over Hazard, 60-15

The Harlan County Lady Bears once again stepped out of 13th Region play and returned to a familier region, the 14th, at home against winless Hazard on Wednesday.

Harlan County jumped out to an 18-1 advantage after one quarter and rolled to a 60-15 victory.

Turnovers (31) hindered the Lady Bulldogs all night.

Junior guard Hailey Austin led Harlan County with 11 points. Ella Karst scored 10. Senior guard Jaylin Preston came off the bench and contributed nine points. Jaylin Smith followed with seven. Kylie Jones and Taylor Lunsford each scored six.

Taytum Griffin, Paige Phillips, Cheyenne Rhymer, Peyton Lunsford and Maddi Middleton all tossed in two points for the Lady Bears. Abigale Fields added one point.

Eighth-grade guard Taylor Couch paced Hazard with eight points.

Hazard scored the first point of the game but the Lady Bears reeled off 29 unanswered points to put the game out of reach early.

With a running clock in the second half, HC outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-10.

Harlan County (6-7) was scheduled to host to Perry Central on Saturday, Pineville on Monday and Bell County on Tuesday. The Lady Bears will visit

Leslie County on Friday before returning home to face Harlan on Saturday in a 52nd District boys and girls doubleheader.

Hazard (0-13) plays host to Whitley County on Saturday before visiting Perry Central in a 54th District matchup.

• • • •

Harlan County posted a 30-17 win in junior varsity action.

Chayenne Rhymer led the Lady Bears with 13 points. Maddi Middleton and Savannah Hill added five apiece while Peyton Lunsford, Whitney Noe and

Whitley Teague added two each. Addison Gray tossed in one points.

Ryleigh Griffin led Hazard with seven points.

South Laurel downs HC

Even with sickness, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals claimed a 56-35 win over visiting Harlan County on Tuesday.

South Laurel, which improved to 7-4 on the season, only dressed eight players for the game.

The Lady Cardinals were without the services of Rachel Presley and Skeeter Mabe.

“We really struggled in the first half trying to adjust,” said South Laurel coach Chris Souder of not having Presley and Made. “We just told the kids it is a great opportunity for some younger kids to get some great experience.”

The Lady Bears were 13 of 43 from the field for 30 percent and missed all seven 3-point attempts.

HC managed to hit nine of 11 free throws and grabbed 30 rebounds

Junior forward Emily Cox led South Laurel with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Clara Collins, a sophomore guard, scored nine. Gracie Hoskins and Gracie

Turner followed with eight each while Aubrey Bundy and Corbin Miller tossed in six apiece. Jaylin Smith had five and Kenlea Murray added two.

Harlan County was led in scoring by Karst with eight points. Taylor Lunsford and Austin each had six. Griffin and Jones followed with five apiece.

Smith contributed three points and seven rebounds. Phillips added two points.

The game was tied at 12-12 after one quarter but South Laurel went into the locker room leading 26-21.

Harlan County was held to two points in the third period and the Lady Cards built a 38-23 advantage.

• • • •

The Lady Cardinals coasted to a 68-28 win in junior varsity action, led by 19 points from Hoskins and 11 apiece from Messer and Smith.

Rhymer scored nine to lead the 1-4 Lady Bears. Noe tallied five. Brianna Howard and Teague each added four. Peyton Lunsford and Hailee Hensley added three apiece.

Contributing sports writer Paul Lunsford wrote this for the Harlan Enterprise.