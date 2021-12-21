Noah, a sophomore, joins 1,000-point club at HC

By PAUL LUNSFORD/Contributing writer Sophomore guard Trent Noah became the eighth Black Bear to collect 1,000 points at Harlan County High School.

The Black Bears, coming off their first loss of the season, faced another touch opponent on Tuesday with South Laurel in town.

HC took control early and rolled to 71-49 win over the Cardinals.

Noah scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bears. Freshman guard Maddox Huff followed with 17 while junior guard Daniel

Carmical finished with 14. Jonah Swanner had four points. Brody Napier had three. Jackson Huff and Tristan Cooper added two each.

Junior guard Eli Gover led South Laurel with 11 points. No other Cardinal reached double figures in scoring. Parker Payne scored nine and Rhys England added seven.

Harlan County took a 13-7 advantage after the opening quarter and pushed its lead to 29-15 at the break.

Both teams got the offense rolling in the second half. HC outscored the Cardinals 22-17 in the third period and led 51-32 entering the fourth quarter.

The Black Bears shot 53 percent from the field on 29 of 55 and knocked down nine 3-pointers.

HC outrebounded the Cards 25-20. South committed 16 turnovers to Harlan County’s 14.

After opening the season with five consecutive wins, South Laurel has now dropped two in a row. The Cards lost at North Laurel 70-52 on Monday.

Harlan County (4-1) will visit Bell County on Friday in its district opening. The Black Bears travel to Pikeville on Saturday before making a journey to Hilton Head, South Carolina, next week in the Seahawk Holiday Classic.

South Laurel plays in the Stock Yards Challenge at Rowan County on Saturday. The Cardinals will host the Dribble Drive Challenge sponsored by Legacy Nissan beginning Tuesday in London.

HC 1,000-Point Club

Cameron Carmical…….1,764

Treyce Spurlock……….1,566

Tyler Brewer………..…1,344

Alex Sergent…….…….1,183

Chad Massingill……….1,120

Tyler Cole……………..1,091

Taylor Spurlock………..1,027

Trent Noah……………..1,013