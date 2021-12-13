Ronnie Gene Johnson, 79 of Loyall, Ky passed away on Tuesday morning of December 7, 2021 at the Harlan ARH.

Ronnie was born August 11, 1942 in Grays Knob, Ky to the late Arnold and Georgia Napier Johnson. He was a proud retired Coal Miner, enjoyed old cars, racing, and collecting trains, especially anything with L & N on it. He attended the Grays Knob Pentecostal Church.

Besides his parentsq he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Laura Johnson; sister, Alberta Hass.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Faye Hensley Johnson; children, Lisa (Ron) Loyd and Dustin (April) Johnson; he was the proud Papaw to Noah Johnson; his uncle, Glenn Johnson; very special sister in law, Betty Stump, and brother in law, Lester “RH” Hensley.

Visitation will be 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm Thursday (Dec. 9) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Willard King and Rev. Johnny Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY.

