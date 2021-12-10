Investigation leads to juvenile’s arrest

A Harlan County High School student is facing multiple counts of terroristic threatening following an investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and school administrators.

According to a press release, the juvenile was charged on Friday, Dec. 10, after an extensive investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, school administration and the Harlan County Safe Schools Director. The investigation occurred over multiple days throughout the week. Information obtained on Dec. 9 from students at Harlan County High School proved vital to the investigation. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office commends the students who provided information to the school administration as well as law enforcement.

The release states information discovered through the investigation was presented to the Harlan County Attorney’s Office and a Court Designated Worker. A juvenile pickup order was then issued by the Harlan County District Court. The juvenile was taken into custody in Harlan and transported to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint,” states the release. “The safety of our children is our highest priority, and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at schools.”

The juvenile was charged with 26 counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.

The case is still under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.