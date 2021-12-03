Bell County dispatcher dies in accidental shooting

A Bell County dispatcher has died in an shooting incident at the Bell County 911 Center.

Kyle Garrett, 23, of Frakes, died in the incident which occurred early Friday morning.

According to a press release, at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department concerning an accidental shooting at the Bell County 911 Center. Detectives and Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.

The release states initial investigation indicates two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons accidentally discharged and fatally struck Garrett. Garrett was transported to Pineville Community Health Center where the Bell County Coroner pronounced him deceased.

Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams stated the department has protocols in place that prevent non-sworn personnel from bringing firearms in the 911 Center. It was discovered after the incident those protocols were not followed.

Williams added the two men involved in the incident were cousins and best friends who grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading. Williams asks for prayers for the family of the two men as well as prayers for the dispatchers, deputies and other first responders who worked alongside them every day.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort will perform an autopsy.

The case is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Det. Andy Soltess.