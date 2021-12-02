Black Bears handle Perry Central, 86-62

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears had an easy time on Monday with one of the top teams from the 14th Region.

Racing to a 29-6 advantage after one quarter, visiting HC downed Perry Central 86-62.

“It’s a great way to start the season,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “I wanted them to know I was proud of them to go on the road and beat a team like Perry Central to start the season.”

After the Commodores scored the game’s first two points, the Bears reeled off 24 of the next 26 led by Trent Noah with seven-of-eight shooting in the opening period, including a 3 to close the period that gave Harlan County a 23-point lead.

Noah finished with 39 points to tie the school record held by his cousin, Cameron Carmical, an all-state guard.

Noah contributed eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Jonah Swanner fired in 17 points. Freshman point guard Maddox Huff added 14 points.

“Trent was hard to guard,” added Jones. “Jonah does a great job off the dribble and gives us another element on offense. Maddox just grows up more every day and runs the show like we want him to. He also hit some big shots when they made a run. I also though

Jackson Huff did a great job on defense and rebounding.”

The 0-1 Perry Central Commodores were led by freshman guard Rydge Beverly with 19 points. Senior guard Landon Napier tossed in 11 points.

Harlan County returns to action Saturday in the 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic at South Laurel, taking on Rockcastle County at 8 p.m.

———

Mason Sumner hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left as Perry Central rallied from four down in the final minute to win 49-48 in the junior varsity contest.

Daulton Combs scored 19 and Tyson Neace added 10 to lead the Commodores.

Hunter Napier paced the Bears with nine points. Brody Napier and Jaycee Carter scored eight each. Ethan Simpson tossed in seven.

Terry Michael Delaney and Josh Sergent each added five. Connor Daniels scored four. Taelor Haywood added two.

Harlan County 86, Perry Central 62

HARLAN COUNTY (1-0)

Maddox Huff 5-10 1-2 14, Trent Noah 14-20 9-10 39, Daniel Carmical 3-9 0-0 8, Jonah Swanner 7-10 3-5 17, Jackson Huff 2-6 0-0 6, Tristan Cooper 1-3 0-0 2, Jeremiah Clem 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-58 13-17 86.

PERRY CENTRAL (0-1)

Rydge Beverly 7-21 4-7 19, Tyler Day 2-7 3-4 7, Landon Napier 5-13 0-0 11, Dylan Brock 1-4 0-0 2, Lance McKenzie 3-6 0-0 6, Tyler Fannin 0-3 0-0 0, Dillion Knight 3-4 0-0 6, Treyton Woods 2-2 0-0 6, Carter Castle 2-2 1-2 5, Jayden Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-62 8-13 62.

Harlan County 29 15 15 27 — 86

Perry Central 6 16 22 18 — 62

3-point goals: Harlan County 9-20 (M. Huff 3-5, Noah 2-4, J. Huff 2-5, Carmical 2-6), Perry Central 4-20 (Woods 2-2, Beverly 1-6, Napier 1-8, McKenzie 0-1, Sanders 0-1). Rebounds: Harlan County 35 (J, Huff 9, Noah 8, Cooper 7, M. Huff 6, Swanner 4, Carmical 1), Perry Central 25 (McKenzie 8, Beverly 4, Brock 4, Castle 3, Day 2, Napier 1, Fannin 1, Knight 1, Woods 1). Turnovers: Harlan County 14, Perry Central 15. Fouled out: None.