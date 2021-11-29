Ermon Sizemore, 77

Ermon Sizemore, 77, of Smith, KY departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1944, in Leslie County KY. Ermon was a retired machinist and inspector having been employed by Caterpillar for 32 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a veteran of the US Navy and believed in the Holiness Faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Logan Sizemore, and Suda Fee Sizemore; his son, James Logan; his brother, Corbin Sizemore and his sister, Bessie Bargo.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Helton Sizemore of Smith, KY; his daughter, Erma Renae Casey of Illinois; his four grandchildren; his sisters, Ileana Turner of Ohio, Rachel Fee of Baxter, KY, and Mary Lee Sage of Illinois. Also, a host of relatives and friends also survive.

Honoring Ermon’s wishes all services will be private.

