Ermon Sizemore, 77, of Smith, KY departed this life on Friday, November 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1944, in Leslie County KY. Ermon was a retired machinist and inspector having been employed by Caterpillar for 32 years. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a veteran of the US Navy and believed in the Holiness Faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Logan Sizemore, and Suda Fee Sizemore; his son, James Logan; his brother, Corbin Sizemore and his sister, Bessie Bargo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Helton Sizemore of Smith, KY; his daughter, Erma Renae Casey of Illinois; his four grandchildren; his sisters, Ileana Turner of Ohio, Rachel Fee of Baxter, KY, and Mary Lee Sage of Illinois. Also, a host of relatives and friends also survive. Honoring Ermon’s wishes all services will be private.