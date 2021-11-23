Beshear says get vaccine, booster to stay safe this Thanksgiving

Gov. Andy Beshear wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and provided guidance on how to stay safe and protect loved ones during the holiday week.

“Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”

The governor encouraged Kentuckians to:

• Get a COVID-19 vaccination;

• Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster);

• Stay home and avoid gatherings if they feel sick;

• Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted, and

• Keep gatherings small.

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

• Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,650,790

• Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 504,028

Cases by date

Nov. 20, Cases: 2,048

Nov. 20, Deaths: 42

Nov. 21, Cases: 1,018

Nov. 21, Deaths: 15

Monday numbers

• New Cases: 822

• New Deaths: 44

• Positivity Rate: 6.56%

• Hospitalizations: 809

• Intensive Care Admittances: 203

• On Ventilators: 101

During the week ending Nov. 21, there were 11,572 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 6.13%.