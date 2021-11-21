Rosspoint wins county grade school tournament
Published 6:48 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing writer
Shasta Brackett scored 12 points on Nov. 11, as Rosspoint claimed its second straight county fifth- and sixth-grade basketball championship with a 35-30 win over James A. Cawood.
Reagan Clem tossed in nine points while Jaylee Cochran added eight for the Lady Cats. Lauren Lewis and Jaycee Simpson each had three points.
Carmen Thomas fired in 14 points for the Trojanettes. Taylynn Napier scored eight and Lia Kate Carter tallied six. Haley Berry and Addy Davis added one point apiece.
Jayla Dillman poured in 15 points and Madalyn Bennett sunk 13 as the Black Mountain Lady Tigers won 33-26 in the consolation game over Wallins.
Carly Turner had three points and Kelsie Middleton scored two for Black Mountain.
Kylie Runions paced the Lady Devils with 12 points. Kayleigh Templeton followed with nine points. Addison Day and Brooklyn Haywood tossed in two each.
In the semifinals on Nov. 9, at James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rosspoint placed three players in double figures in a 47-20 victory over Black Mountain.
Brackett led the Lady Cats with 16 points. Lewis tossed in 14 while Clem scored 11. Simpson added three points. Brooklyn Daniels tallied two and Cochran had one.
The Lady Tigers got 13 points from Bennett and five points from Dillman. Madison Wehner scored two.
Thomas poured in 12 points as James A. Cawood defeated Wallins 34-20.
Napier contributed nine points for the Trojanettes. Davis followed with five. Carter and Maddy Fields scored four each.
Reagan Landa paced Wallins with eight points. Day scored seven points and Runions added five.
The annual county tournament tipped off Nov. 6, with James A. Cawood, Black Mountain, and Wallins winning in the first round.
Davis had 10 points as the Trojanettes rolled to a 39-4 win over Cumberland.
Carman Gamboa scored eight points for James A. Cawood. Berry, Fields and Clarissa Yost each tallied four points. Napier followed with three points while Natalie Moore, Elizabeth Ball, and Carter scored two apiece.
Ashlynn North led the Lady Skins with three points. Brianna Barrett scored one.
Runions fired in 15 points as Wallins downed Evarts 26-1.
Landa scored nine points and Templeton added two for the Lady Devils.
Rylee Napier had the only point for the Lady Cats.
Dillman tossed in nine points and Bennett scored eight as Black Mountain defeated Cawood 23-11.
Gracie Youngs and Middleton scored four and two points, respectively, for the Lady Tigers.
Riley Clem led the Lady Comets with seven points. Jinna Smith tossed in four.
The Green Hills Lady Falcons did not field a team again this year.
A history of county champions
2021 – Rosspoint
2020 – Rosspoint
2019 – Cawood
2018 – Evarts
2017 – Cawood
2016 – Wallins
2015 – Evarts
2014 – Cawood
2013 – Wallins
2012 – Evarts
2011 – James A. Cawood
2010 – James A. Cawood
2009 – Harlan
2008 – Harlan
2007 – Cawood
2006 – Rosspoint
2005 – Black Mountain
2004 – Black Mountain
2003 – Cumberland
2002 – Black Mountain
2001 – Cawood
2000 – Cumberland
