Rosspoint wins county grade school tournament

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

Shasta Brackett scored 12 points on Nov. 11, as Rosspoint claimed its second straight county fifth- and sixth-grade basketball championship with a 35-30 win over James A. Cawood.

Reagan Clem tossed in nine points while Jaylee Cochran added eight for the Lady Cats. Lauren Lewis and Jaycee Simpson each had three points.

Carmen Thomas fired in 14 points for the Trojanettes. Taylynn Napier scored eight and Lia Kate Carter tallied six. Haley Berry and Addy Davis added one point apiece.

Jayla Dillman poured in 15 points and Madalyn Bennett sunk 13 as the Black Mountain Lady Tigers won 33-26 in the consolation game over Wallins.

Carly Turner had three points and Kelsie Middleton scored two for Black Mountain.

Kylie Runions paced the Lady Devils with 12 points. Kayleigh Templeton followed with nine points. Addison Day and Brooklyn Haywood tossed in two each.

In the semifinals on Nov. 9, at James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rosspoint placed three players in double figures in a 47-20 victory over Black Mountain.

Brackett led the Lady Cats with 16 points. Lewis tossed in 14 while Clem scored 11. Simpson added three points. Brooklyn Daniels tallied two and Cochran had one.

The Lady Tigers got 13 points from Bennett and five points from Dillman. Madison Wehner scored two.

Thomas poured in 12 points as James A. Cawood defeated Wallins 34-20.

Napier contributed nine points for the Trojanettes. Davis followed with five. Carter and Maddy Fields scored four each.

Reagan Landa paced Wallins with eight points. Day scored seven points and Runions added five.

The annual county tournament tipped off Nov. 6, with James A. Cawood, Black Mountain, and Wallins winning in the first round.

Davis had 10 points as the Trojanettes rolled to a 39-4 win over Cumberland.

Carman Gamboa scored eight points for James A. Cawood. Berry, Fields and Clarissa Yost each tallied four points. Napier followed with three points while Natalie Moore, Elizabeth Ball, and Carter scored two apiece.

Ashlynn North led the Lady Skins with three points. Brianna Barrett scored one.

Runions fired in 15 points as Wallins downed Evarts 26-1.

Landa scored nine points and Templeton added two for the Lady Devils.

Rylee Napier had the only point for the Lady Cats.

Dillman tossed in nine points and Bennett scored eight as Black Mountain defeated Cawood 23-11.

Gracie Youngs and Middleton scored four and two points, respectively, for the Lady Tigers.

Riley Clem led the Lady Comets with seven points. Jinna Smith tossed in four.

The Green Hills Lady Falcons did not field a team again this year.

A history of county champions

2021 – Rosspoint

2020 – Rosspoint

2019 – Cawood

2018 – Evarts

2017 – Cawood

2016 – Wallins

2015 – Evarts

2014 – Cawood

2013 – Wallins

2012 – Evarts

2011 – James A. Cawood

2010 – James A. Cawood

2009 – Harlan

2008 – Harlan

2007 – Cawood

2006 – Rosspoint

2005 – Black Mountain

2004 – Black Mountain

2003 – Cumberland

2002 – Black Mountain

2001 – Cawood

2000 – Cumberland