L.C. Hatfield, 91, of Baxter went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Harlan Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 29, 1930 in Verda, KY. He was an owner and operator for Ashland Oil Company distributorship for many years and was a member of the Loyall United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Louise Ingle Hatfield; his parents, Christopher Columbus Hatfield and Roxie Jones Hatfield.

L.C. is survived by three children, Diana Douglas and husband, Sid, Loyall; Debbie Herren and husband, Doug, Loyall; and Hal Hatfield and wife, Barbara, Rio Vista; and one sister, Gladys Fee, Louisville, KY.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, Angela Huskey; April Payne and husband, Chris; Josh Hatfield and wife, Sara; Holly Hatfield and Carlie Hatfield; three great-grandchildren, Brady Huskey, Talon Hatfield and Kayla Stiles; and one great-great-grandchild, Kayedence Stiles.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the chapel of the Loyall Funeral Home with Arnold Hammons officiating.

The family asks everyone to please wear a mask.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.