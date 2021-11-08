PHOTO: Miniard receives KPCA award

Jack Miniard, the CEO at Clover Fork Clinic, which has locations in Harlan and Evarts, was presented with the 2021 Joseph E. Smith award by the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA). The award honors a person’s significant contribution to the furtherance of primary health care in the Commonwealth. KPCA Chief Operating Officer, Molly Lewis, presented the award during the recent KPCA annual conference in Lexington. (Photo submitted)