Bridge inspections scheduled on U.S. 119 in Harlan

MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that bridge inspections will take place on U.S. 119 in Harlan County on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday November 9.

The work schedule is listed below:

On Monday, November 8, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 22.4 will be reduced to one lane, and maintained by a flagger from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Monday, November 8, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 27.2 will be reduced to one lane, and maintained by a flagger from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On Monday, November 8, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 27.7 will be reduced to one lane, and maintained by a flagger from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 9, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 35.6 will be reduced to one lane, and one northbound lane will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 9, traffic on U.S. 119 at mile point 35.6 will be reduced to one lane, and one southbound lane will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

