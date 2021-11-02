Kynect enrollment period open for Kentucky residents

The annual enrollment period for kynect, the state’s health insurance marketplace, is now open for Kentucky residents to sign up for commercial plan coverage that begins on Jan. 1, 2022.

“Kentucky families can go online and shop and save on quality health care coverage,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Health care is a basic human right, and the healthier we all are, the better spot we are in to build a better Kentucky and further boost our booming economy.”

Enrollments received through Dec. 15, 2021, will qualify for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022. For Kentuckians who enroll between Dec. 16, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, coverage will start Feb. 1, 2022. Enrollment in a commercial plan will remain open through Jan. 15, 2022.

In addition to allowing Kentuckians to research plan options and get ready for enrollment, the site also offers information about other benefits and resources, such as childcare, elder care, food benefits, help with utilities, transportation, job training and veterans’ benefits.

“We hear from single parents that every dollar counts. Parents ask how to find affordable health insurance,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Servicer Secretary Eric Friedlander. “The answer is that Kentucky, like every state, offers free or low-cost health insurance to qualifying children under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, called KCHIP in our Commonwealth. You can go to kynect.ky.gov to check to see if your child is eligible. Depending on your income level, you may also qualify for Medicaid. If you’re not eligible for Medicaid or KCHIP, you still might qualify for tax credits.”

The other commonly asked question, Friedlander said, is how to choose among several different plans. Keying in your zip code on the website displays what plans are available and provides details needed to help make a choice.

There is plan information from two new health insurers that offer coverage in select counties: Ambetter from WellCare of Kentucky and Passport Health Plan by Molina. Plans also are available from Anthem and CareSource. Portal visitors also can access information about a vision plan from VSP that will be offered in 2022.

Kentuckians currently enrolled in Medicaid can switch their Managed Care Organization on the portal through Dec. 1. Kentuckians who are eligible for Medicare health or prescription drug benefits can enroll on the medicare.gov site.