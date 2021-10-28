Several arrested by Sheriff’s Office

From the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, October 25, 2021, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Grays Knob. The Search Warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation conducted by Deputies. Several individuals were present at the time of the execution of the Search Warrant.

Michelle Boring, 42, of Baxter, was arrested on an Arrest Warrant obtained by the Sheriff’s Office for Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine).

Samantha Fugate, 32, of Harlan, was arrested on four Harlan County District Court Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear. She was also arrested on a Boone County Circuit Court Warrant for Probation Violation on drug charges.

Amanda Cox, 34, of Loyall, was arrested on a Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd degree. She was also served with three Harlan County Circuit Court Bench Warrants for Failure to appear on three additional drug indictments and a Harlan County Circuit Court Child Support Warrant.

Shantwan Wilson, 37, of Middlesboro, was arrested on two Harlan County District Court Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear.

Ronnie Engle, 43, of Grays Knob, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Kenneth Jackson, 26, of Baxter, was arrested on a Harlan County District Court Bench Warrant.

Later that evening, Deputies arrested William Devan Farley, 33, of Evarts on multiple Warrants. He was arrested on several Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment Warrants. He was served with an Indictment for Burglary 1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree, an Indictment Warrant for theft By Unlawful Taking (Automobile) and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree, an Indictment for Burglary 3rd Degree, Assault 4th Degree and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree. He was also served with a Bell County Arrest Warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking and a Harlan County District court Child Support Warrant. He was additionally charged with Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer).

In other activity on Saturday, Deputies responded to a prowler complaint in Wallins. Deputies located Jason Clem, 44, of Wallins. Through further investigation, Deputies located Methamphetamine. He was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was also served with a Harlan County Circuit Court Child Support Warrant.

All subjects were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.