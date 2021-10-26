HC falls to Corbin in tournament

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan County Lady Bears closed its season on Saturday, falling to Corbin in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament at Jackson County.

The Lady Redhounds won 25-10, 25-10 in two sets.

Harlan County (17-7) was led by senior Serenity Whitehead with four kills, one assist and one dig. Lindsey Browning, also a senior, had two kills, while senior Lily Caballero added three digs and one kill. Junior Lindsey Hall had one service ace and one kill. Destiny Cornett, a sophomore, collected one kill and three assists. Eighth-grader Kalista Dunn added a pair of digs and an assist. Senior Kamryn Hoiska and Chloe Shelton, a junior, each had an assist.

In other tournament action, Whitley County upset 49th District Champions Jackson County 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-19). Jackson County closed the season with a 17-8 mark.

North Laurel upset 51st District Champions Knox Central 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-7, 25-11). The lady Panthers fell to 11-12.

Also, 52nd District Champions Bell County downed Pineville 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-12). Pineville closed the year with an 11-13 record.

Tuesday’s semifinals will feature Whitley County (25-8) playing Bell County (22-8) at 6 p.m., followed by North Laurel (12-17) battling Corbin (26-5) at 8.

The regional championship in slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in McKee.