Bailey new baseball coach at HC

By Paul Lunsford

Drew Chamberlain is out and Scotty Bailey is in as the new Harlan County baseball coach.

Chamberlain and the Black Bears finished 12-21 this past spring.

It will be HC’s third baseball coach in three years, but several players are returning for the 2022 season.

The Bears finished the 2011 season with a record of 27-12 and captured in the first 52nd District Championship in Bailey’s first year as a player under the leadership of John Lewis. Lewis had a record of 191-155 in Harlan County’s first 11 season.

The Bears finished 2015 with a record of 22-8, but have suffered through five consecutive losing seasons.

The Black Bears will have to hit the weight room to prepare for the upcoming season.

Harlan County Athletic Director Eugene Farmer said “In a sport like baseball, it’s just impossible to compete if you’re only working from February to May. Coach Bailey understands that and I believe that through hard work, the wins will come.”

The Black Bears will return Isaac Kelly (catcher), Will Cassim (first base), Jonah Swanner (outfield), Nathan Shepherd (outfield), as well as pitchers Brayden Blakley, Karsten Dixon, Shepherd and Tristan Cooper.

“I’m excited about Harlan County baseball and I want the people to be excited about Harlan County baseball, said Bailey.

Harlan County is scheduled to open the 2022 campaign with home games against North Laurel and Knox Central the first week of the season.