Small claims for Oct. 17, 2021
Published 2:15 pm Sunday, October 17, 2021
Small Claims
- Larry Richmond Sr. vs. Creech Chevrolet Buick GMC Incorporation – seeking $500 plus court costs.
- Danny Roy vs. Cody Ryan McQueen – seeking $2,166.45.
- Harry Ray Hopkins vs. Harold Madden – seeking $2,500.
- Jennifer Louise Young vs. Fed Ex – seeking $1,000.
- Tri-City Heat & Air, LLC, vs. Joe Bubby Jones – seeking $1,000 plus court costs.
- Obie Mason Clark vs. Tad Smith – seeking $2,500.
- Lester Halcomb vs. Tony Lloyd, et al. – seeking $1,615.07 plus court costs.
- Luster Noe, et al., vs. Larry Fields, et al. – seeking $500.