Small claims for Oct. 17, 2021

Published 2:15 pm Sunday, October 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Small Claims

  • Larry Richmond Sr. vs. Creech Chevrolet Buick GMC Incorporation – seeking $500 plus court costs.
  • Danny Roy vs. Cody Ryan McQueen – seeking $2,166.45.
  • Harry Ray Hopkins vs. Harold Madden – seeking $2,500.
  • Jennifer Louise Young vs. Fed Ex – seeking $1,000.
  • Tri-City Heat & Air, LLC, vs. Joe Bubby Jones – seeking $1,000 plus court costs.
  • Obie Mason Clark vs. Tad Smith – seeking $2,500.
  • Lester Halcomb vs. Tony Lloyd, et al. – seeking $1,615.07 plus court costs.
  • Luster Noe, et al., vs. Larry Fields, et al. – seeking $500.

