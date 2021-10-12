Lynn Camp downs Lady Dragons

By Paul Lunsford



Junior Shanna Lewis had 25 digs and freshman Abigail Boggs added 16 kills as visiting Lynn Camp defeated Harlan 3-1 (25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21) on Tuesday.

MacKenzie Owens, a junior, added 22 assists as the Lady Cats improved to 3-16 on the season.

Carley Thomas, a freshman, paced Harlan with six aces, three digs, three assists and two kills. Sophomore Emma Owens had four digs and three assists. Marissa Marlowe, a junior, added four kills, one block and one ace. Annie Hoskins contributed two kills and one assist. Campbell Nunez added one dig and one assist while Doneisha Harriston and Mallory McNiel each had one dig. Kendyll Blanton collected one kill. Ava Nunez and Tess Bryson each added an assist.

The Lady Dragons dropped to 7-8 on the season.

Due to Fall Break Oct. 11-15, Harlan isn’t scheduled to play again until the 52nd district tournament, which will be hosted by the Lady Dragons.

Harlan will face Harlan County in the first round on Monday at 7:30 p.m., while Bell County meets Middlesboro at 5:30 p.m. The championship is slated for Oct. 19 at 6.

Lynn Camp plays host to Berea on Monday and Oneida Baptist on Tuesday.