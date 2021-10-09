KSP investigate shooting in Bell County

STONEY FORK – On Oct. 9, 2021, at 6:15 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, received a call of a shooting at a residence located off Hwy 221 in the Stoney Fork community of Bell County.

Troopers from Post 10 responded to begin an investigation.

KSP can confirm individuals were involved in an altercation when it lead to an individual receiving a gunshot wound. The individual was taken to Pineville Hospital for treatment.

KSP is currently on the scene investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.