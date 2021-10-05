KSP continue investigation after locating kidnapped minor

CINDA – On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call on Coon Creek Rd in Leslie County.

The caller stated that they discovered that their juvenile daughter was missing. Trooper Chadd Daniels along with Trooper Ronnie Long responded to the scene and immediately launched an investigation.

Evidence gathered at the scene as well as information from neighbors led Troopers to believe that the female had left the residence with someone in a white ford pickup truck. Troopers were able to get that information disseminated to all the surrounding agencies.

Officers with the London Police Department located the vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Noah A. Foote, 20, of Millington, Tenn., along with the missing juvenile. Troopers were able to respond to that location and placed Foote under arrest.

Upon conducting interviews, it was discovered that the juvenile had been conversing with Foote for an extended amount of time through social media. Foote had planned on taking the juvenile back to Tennessee to live with him.

Foote was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and is being charged with one count of kidnapping a minor.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Daniels.