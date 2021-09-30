KSP Investigates Trooper-Involved Shooting in Knott County

CARRIE – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting involving KSP Troopers from Post 13. The shooting occurred on July 10 at approximately 4:30 a.m. EDT in the Carrie community of Knott County.

At this time, KSP is able to release the findings from the preliminary investigation, which reveals KSP dispatch center received a call reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence. While driving to the residence, Trooper Bradley Couch observed a vehicle driving by matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The operator and lone occupant in the vehicle, identified as Tiffany Renee Miller, 37-year-old female, fired a weapon at Trooper Couch who then discharged his agency issued weapon in response. During the exchange, Trooper Couch suffered a gunshot wound. Trooper Shane Jacobs arrived on scene and additional gunfire was exchanged with Miller who was struck and wounded. Negotiations then led to the operator of the vehicle exiting with no further incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Trooper Couch was transported to Hazard ARH for treatment and released later that day. He continues to recover from his injuries. Miller was originally transported to Hazard ARH, but after being medically evaluated was transferred to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. Once Miller was released from the hospital and medically cleared for incarceration, she was lodged at the Kentucky River Regional Jail. She has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 2 counts of Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

In accordance with KSP’s policies and procedures, Trooper Couch and Trooper Jacobs were placed on administrative leave at the time of the incident. Trooper Couch is a 5 year veteran of the agency. Trooper Jacobs is a 2 year veteran of the agency.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s Standard Operating Procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.