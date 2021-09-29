Slide repair on portion of US 421 begins Monday

MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Monday, October 4 on a portion of U.S. 421 at mile point 22.8 (0.30 miles south of KY 221) in Harlan County.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals beginning Sunday, October 3. Traffic shifts will be necessary with traffic running on gravel surface.

The contractor plans to work extended shifts, including 24-hour shifts during some of the slide repair operations. Weekend work is also possible.

A completion date for the slide operations is tentatively set for Sunday, July 31, 2022.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area. The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/ KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11 .

A map of the project is available here: Harlan_US421_MP22.8.jpg