Massingale’s autopsy report could take months; KSP releases new statement

Locals helping to keep Kayla Massingale’s memory alive might be waiting longer than they’d like to read findings from her autopsy report, according to the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

As of Monday, Massingale’s autopsy report remains incomplete.

The Enterprise contacted the Perry County Coroner’s Office to check on the status of the report. A deputy coroner estimated it would be two to four months before the full report is available, noting the 10- to 12-page document would include everything about the autopsy findings in full detail.

No further information can be released until the open investigation is closed, according to the coroner’s office.

KSP Post 10 was also contacted again late last week with more questions regarding Massingale’s rape kit, its forensic results and rumors about its disappearance, but the Enterprise received no answer until contacting KSP Headquarters in Frankfort for more information.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs released another statement on Friday in response to the letter submitted to the Frankfort office, stating the initial press release first sent out from Post 10 is the only official statement on Massingale’s case given at this time.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of every investigation,” Jacobs said. “To protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s Standard Operating Procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Jacobs asked the Enterprise to submit an open records request to KSP Post 10, which was sent out by mail Friday evening.

Locals have organized a group named Justice for Kayla in an effort to bring awareness to her case and help justice be established.

Created Sept. 17, the group has grown to nearly 1,300 members, all of which are working together to uncover more details behind Massingale’s death.

Followers have also developed a petition on change.org to bring justice to Massingale. So far, the petition has 325 signatures and growing.

The family recently shared a picture of Massingale’s 2011 Chevy Impala in hopes others could help keep a watchful eye out for the vehicle. According to the family, the car looks light blue in sunlight, but on the title of the car, it is noted as being gray.

This is an ongoing story. The Enterprise will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Previous stories covering the Massingale investigation are available at harlanenterprise.net.