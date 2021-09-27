Luther Jack “L.J.” Cottrell, Sr. 84, of Jeffersonville, IN, formerly of Verda, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, peacefully at home with his family. Born April 9, 1937 in Greensboro, AL, L.J. retired from U.S. Steel as a coal miner and Harlan County Board of Education as a bus driver.

L.J. was preceded in death by his wife, Missouri Goodwin Cottrell; his parents, Edd Cottrell and Altonia Edwards Cottrell; one sister, Ada May Robinson; one brother, Edd Cottrell, Jr.; and four grandchildren, George Cottrell, Bobby Cottrell, Quesera Cheyenne Cottrell and Tiffany Cottrell Anker.

Survivors include nine children, Doris Ann Sweatt and companion, Sam Fluker; Bobbie Sweatt Simpson and husband, Larry; Jeannett Terry; Luther J. Cottrell, Jr. and wife, Shelia Renay; Wanda Cottrell; Marvin Cottrell and wife, Kathy; Louis Edward Cottrell and wife, Kimberly; Delacy Patton and husband, Andre; and Clarence Arthur Cottrell and wife, Vanessa. Also surviving are two sisters, Lula Fields, and Jimmie Coleman and husband, Arthur; 28 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Evarts Funeral Home in Evarts, KY. The home going service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Harlan, KY.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.