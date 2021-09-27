Harlan wins three straight

By Paul Lunsford

The Lady Dragons of Harlan have claimed victories over Barbourville, Middlesboro and Pineville to win three consecutive games.

Harlan outlasted Pineville 3-2 (14-25, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 15-7) on Thursday.

Marissa Marlowe and Annie Hoskins had four kills for the Lady Dragons. Hoskins recorded three blocks. Emma Owens had six assists and six digs. Marlowe and Hoskins each added three assists. Ella Farley collected five digs. Hoskins and Campbell Nunez had three digs apiece. Carley Thomas recorded seven aces while Hoskins added six.

Harlan collected 25 assists in the win over Middlesboro.

Kendyll Blanton led the team with five, followed by Hoskins and Doneisha Harriston with four apiece. Owens and Mallory McNiel each had three. Marlowe, Hoskins, Blanton and McNiel added two kills each. Blanton had three blocks. Owens had four digs and three aces. Nunez recorded three digs while Farley added two. Blanton had three aces. Hoskins chipped in with two.

The victory over Barbourville was due to a Covid cancellation.

Harlan (7-6) plays host to Bell County (13-3) on Monday, Harlan County (5-7) on Tuesday and will close the regular season at home against Lynn Camp on Oct. 5.