District court for Sept. 24, 2021

District Court

Robert Boyl, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper equipment – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Todd Clayton Maggard, 33, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 10, 2022.

Danny L. Irvin, 57, receiving stolen property (under $500) – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Kennedy K. Hatfield, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (second offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 12.

Curtis R. Pace, 52, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Jan. 11

Tonya Gosnell, 47, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

Leslie Stevens, 50, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed/defective equipment.

Dylan E. Turner, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

Bill Shepherd, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Jan. 11.

Henry Edward Goley, 22, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 24.

Sandra K. Posey, 55, failure to wear seat belt, driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, license plate not legible – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charge, dismissed on warning.

Derrick Parker, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Jan. 11.

Andy Webb Jr., 66, no insurance (first offense) – dismissed on proof.

Samantha MiKalyn Foutch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – jury trial set Dec. 7.

Mason Fultz, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial set Dec. 7.

Gregory Smith, theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal – preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 29.

Christa Fee, 49, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

Zachary Daniel Dinsmore, 24, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failure to appear for hearing.

Amy Gross, 48, violation of local county ordinance – failure to appear for hearing.

John Ely, 53, third-degree criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication in a public place – failure to appear for hearing.

Kelvin Greer, 61, license to be in possession, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed,

Thomas Ray Ford, 31, of Harlan, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

Jasmine Nicolerae Smith, 35, of Bledsoe, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled April 12.

Terry C. Greene, 45, resident fishing without a license/permit – dismissed on proof.

Michael Howard Essary, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), criminal littering – jury trial scheduled Jan. 11.

Dennis Casey Grubbs, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), menacing, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest – jury trial scheduled Jan. 11.

Kathy Ann Brock, 32, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), second-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 24.

Robert Fred Perkins, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 29.

J. Stacy Reynolds, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to produce insurance card – preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 29.

Jodi Halcomb, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial set Dec. 7.